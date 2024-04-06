Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 6th, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers (36-30-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (25-39-12, 16th) at the Nationwide Arena, Columbus, on Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, NBCSP and BSOH.

On Friday, Philadelphia suffered a 4-2 defeat against the Buffalo Sabres on the road.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Columbus faced off against the New York Islanders in a home game. Despite the home advantage, they ended up on the losing side with a 4-2 loss.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview

The Blue Jackets boast an average of 2.84 goals per game and concede 3.62 goals per outing, converting 14.9% of their power play opportunities.

Kirill Marchenko leads them with 21 goals, 18 assists and 182 shots on goal, while Zach Werenski has contributed 42 assists. Johnny Gaudreau scored 11 goals and 45 assists.

In goal, Jet Greaves holds a 1-3-0 record, maintaining a 3.04 goals against average and a save percentage of .917.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are averaging 2.86 goals per game while allowing 3.12 per game. Their power-play success rate is 12.8%.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 31 goals and 34 assists, while Owen Tippett has 28 goals and 23 assists. Joel Farabee has scored 21 goals and provided 28 assists.

Samuel Ersson has a 21-16-7 record with a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Players Injury Report

The Philadelphia Flyers are struggling with a slew of injuries affecting key players. Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen are both out with upper and lower body injuries, respectively, while Captain Sean Couturier is day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

On the other hand, the Blue Jackets are also dealing with their share of injury concerns. Boone Jenner is day-to-day due to personal reasons; Daniil Tarasov and Adam Bpoqvist are both day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

Yegor Chinakov is out with an upper-body injury, Sean Kuraly is out with a lower-body injury, and Jake Bean and Kent Johnson are both out for the season with hand and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Patrick Laine is out with a collarbone injury, key goalie Elvis Merzlikins is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and key offensive player Adam Fantilli is out with a leg injury.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Head-to-Head and Significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 50 times. The Flyers are 21-16-3-10 against the Blue Jackets. In faceoffs, the Blue Jackets have a 47.2% win rate, while the Flyers have a 49.7% win rate. On penalty kills, the Blue Jackets are at 76.6%, while the Flyers are at 83.7%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia has won 12 of its 22 games as the odds favorite and holds a record of 4-4 when playing with the odds shorter than -164, giving it a 62.1% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have been underdogs in 69 games, winning 21 of them. However, Columbus has gone 15-35 when odds are +138 or higher, giving the team a 42.0% chance of winning the game.

Prediction: Flyers 4-2 Blue Jackets

Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Flyers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Travis Konecny can score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Owen Tippett to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: No.

