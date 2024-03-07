Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 7th 2024

The Florida Panthers are 43-16-4 and 1st in the Eastern Conference. They are set to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers, who are 32-23-8 and 8th in the Eastern Conference, at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCSP and BSFL.

Florida secured a 5-3 victory on the road against the Devils on Tuesday. On the other hand, the Flyers lost 2-1 in a shootout at home to the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers hold a decent 16-10-5 record in road games. The Flyers rank sixth in the NHL, serving an average of 10.5 penalty minutes per game.

Travis Konecny leads the team with 27 goals and 27 assists, while Owen Tippett follows closely with 22 goals and 16 assists.

In goal, Samuel Ersson boasts a 17-12-5 record, maintaining a 2.57 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Meanwhile, Florida boasts a strong 20-8-2 record on home ice. The Panthers rank ninth in the league with 209 goals scored, averaging 3.32 goals per game.

Sam Reinhart has been a standout performer for Florida, contributing 45 goals and 30 assists, with Carter Verhaeghe closely behind with 30 goals and 34 assists. Matthew Tkachuk contributed 21 goals and an impressive 50 assists.

Gustav Forsling provided 22 assists and in goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 31-11-2 record, allowing 101 goals and making 1233 saves, with a 2.29 GAA and a .918 SV%.

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 114 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Panthers are 47-55-7-5 against the Flyers.

In faceoff, the Flyers have a 49.3% win rate, while the Panthers have 51.5%.

On penalty kill, the Flyers boast a strong 86.5% success rate, while the Panthers are at 81.9%.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers: Odds and prediction

This season, Florida has emerged victorious in 38 out of 51 games when favored by odds, showcasing their strength in such matchups. Moreover, in 15 games with odds lower than -229, the Panthers have emerged triumphant 13 times, indicating a promising 69.6% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Flyers have defied expectations by upsetting their opponent in 20 out of 43 games played as underdogs this season, translating to a commendable 34.8% success rate. Furthermore, the Flyers' odds have been +187 or longer in two games this season, resulting in a win probability of 34.8%.

Prediction: Panthers 5 - 2 Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs Florida Panthers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Matthew Tkachuk to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Owen Tippett to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win? Florida Panthers Philadelphia Flyers 0 votes View Discussion