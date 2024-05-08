Pierre-Luc Dubois landing spots: Three best trade destinations for $68,000,000 Kings centre

The Los Angeles Kings were eliminated in the first round in five games by the Edmonton Oilers.

It was a disappointing season for LA, and one player who struggled was Pierre-Luc Dubois, a key acquisition last off-season.

After being acquired, he signed an eight-year $68 million deal with the Kings, and after one season, there is talk of him being traded or bought.

If he does get traded, here are three landing spots for him.

3 landing spots for Pierre-Luc Dubois

#1, Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks finished with the second-worst record in the NHL, but the team does have Connor Bedard.

Chicago needs to build around Bedard, and Dubois could be a good fit with the team. Dubois could be the Blackhawks' third-line center behind Bedard and Frank Nazar, which is a role he likely would play well.

Dubois is not a top-line center, but having Bedard, Nazar and Dubois as the top three centers makes the team much better. Chicago also has the cap space to make a trade work.

#2, Utah

Utah enters the off-season with plenty of cap space and a move that could help their team out is trading for Dubois.

Dubois could enter and be the second-line center behind Logan Cooley, and potentially the third-line center behind Josh Doan.

Utah will likely try and make a splash to make their team much better in their first year in the city and acquiring Dubois could do that.

#3, Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres need to do something this off-season as the team missed the playoffs again.

Buffalo could use a third-line center behind Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens. The trade would push Peyton Krebs to the fourth line, while Dubois on the third line would get better matchups and wouldn't have to go up against the other team's top players.

The Sabres have cap space to make the move as Buffalo needs to bolster their roster in any way necessary.