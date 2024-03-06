Pittsburgh Penguins playoff picture: How does win over Columbus affect Sidney Crosby and co.'s post-season chances

According to Moneypuck.com, the Pittsburgh Penguins have just a 20.6% chance of qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday morning, Mar. 6.

After a lengthy 16-season playoff run that included three Stanley Cup victories, the franchise, led by Sidney Crosby, is on pace to miss the postseason in consecutive years.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

Considering the Hall of Fame level talent in the lineup, including Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson, and Jeff Carter, their performance in 2023-24 could be described as nothing but underwhelming.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have 21 games left, but is that enough time?

On Tuesday night, the Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3. This gives their fanbase a sliver of hope that they can edge out the three other contending teams, the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals, and New Jersey Devils, in the wild-card race.

However, the NHL trade deadline is about 48 hours from this publication, and Pittsburgh is set to become a seller for the first time in over a decade.

Among the top players rumored to be available and swapped is pending free agent Jake Guentzel, a former 40-goal scorer. He'll net the Penguins a sizeable return, and with one of the oldest rosters in the NHL, it may be time to prepare for the post-Crosby era.

According to CapFriendly.com, Pittsburgh has just over $20,000 to use at the trade deadline, with an estimated $3.7 million on long-term injured reserve that could also be utilized. But, since they are eight points (four wins) out of the second wild card spot, adding players at the trade deadline won't help their cause this season.

The Penguins' remaining schedule, which continues on Thursday night against the Capitals, includes 11 games on the road and 10 at PPG Paints Arena. Meanwhile, they have 13 contests against teams currently in the playoffs and nine games against teams that rank in the top 10.

Pittsburgh's final month of the regular season will not be easy. They are 28-24-6 and have a goal differential of plus-10. The offense, 179 goals, led by Crosby (63 points) and Guentzel (52 points), ranks 25th in the NHL, which isn't supportive enough for goalies Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedejlkovic, who have given up the fourth fewest goals (169).

Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins

Head coach Mike Sullivan is still employed, maintaining his job based on his legacy as a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the franchise. However, he's not the only one having a rough season. Karlsson is on pace to finish with 44 fewer points than last year, when he won the Norris Trophy.

Additionally, Malkin is about to finish with less than 60 points for the sixth time in his career, while Jeff Carter will finish the year with the lowest point total in his distinguished career.

Considering this group of players makes up Pittsburgh's core, it will be on them to either drag the team over the finish line or limp into the offseason with much uncertainty.

Even though they won a game and could win their next one, it looks too little too late for the 2023-24 Penguins, who need to focus on the future instead of trying to make something out of nothing right now.