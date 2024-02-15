Pittsburgh Penguins vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 15, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Chicago Blackhawks preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins (23-20-7, 7th in the Metropolitan Divison) came off a 5-2 loss at home to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is currently on a three-game losing streak, having also lost to Winnipeg and Minnesota.

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 52 points, followed by Jake Guentzel (51), Evgeni Malkin (41), Erik Karlsson (37), and Kris Letang (30).

The Chicago Blackhawks (14-36-3, 8th in the Central) are coming off a 4-2 loss against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. The Blackhawks are on a seven-game losing streak, with their last win coming on January 19 against the New York Islanders.

The Blackhawks are still without their star player, Connor Bedard. They are led by Philipp Kurashev who has 28 points, Jason Dickinson has 26 points, Nick Foligno has 21 points, and Seth Jones has 16 points.

Penguins vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Chicago is 79-44-17-3 all-time against Pittsburgh.

The Penguins are 10-11-4 on the road this season.

The Blackhawks are averaging 2.08 goals per game which ranks 31st.

Pittsburgh is averaging 2.9 goals per game which ranks 25th.

Chicago is allowing 3.51 goals per game which ranks 29th.

The Penguins are allowing 2.63 goals per game which ranks fifth.

The Blackhawks are 10-13-2 at home.

Penguins vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

The Pittsburgh Penguins are -218 while the Chicago Blackhawks are +180 with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

Pittsburgh is in the second half of a back-to-back and coming off a blowout home loss to the Florida Panthers. However, this is a fantastic place for the Penguins to go back into the win column because Chicago has struggled to score without Connor Bedard.

This will be a low-scoring game, but the Penguins will edge out the win here.

Prediction: Penguins 3, Blackhawks 1.

Penguins vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Penguins -1.5 +120.

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals -122.

Tip 3: Nick Foligno over 1.5 shots on goal -166.

Tip 4: Reilly Smith over 0.5 points -105.

