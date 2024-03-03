Pittsburgh Penguins vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 3, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers (36-20-2) welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins (27-23-8) to Rogers Place for an exciting matchup on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS, and SN-PIT.

Edmonton enters the game with confidence after securing a narrow 2-1 victory on the road against the Seattle Kraken on March 2, while Pittsburgh looks to bounce back from a disappointing 4-3 road loss to the Calgary Flames on the same day.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

The Penguins have a scoring rate of 2.95 goals per game and concede an average of 2.72. Their power play operates at a 14.7% success rate.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 32 goals and 31 assists. Jake Guentzel follows closely with 22 goals and 30 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 16 goals and 29 assists. He is supported by Marcus Pettersson's 21 assists and Erik Karlsson's impressive 35 assists.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 17-19-4 record, boasting a 2.60 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers boast an impressive offensive average of 3.52 goals per game, while their defense allows 2.95 goals on average.

Leading the offensive charge is Zach Hyman with 40 goals and 19 assists, closely followed by Connor McDavid with 22 goals and an outstanding 73 assists. Leon Draisaitl has also played a pivotal role, contributing 30 goals and 45 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 28-13-2, with a 2.64 GAA and a .905 SV%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 84 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Oilers have an overall record of 43-36-4-1 against the Penguins.

In faceoffs, the Oilers have a 52.2% win rate, while the Penguins have 55.5%.

On penalty kills, the Oilers boast a 79.3% success rate, while the Penguins are at 81.9%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and Prediction

This season, Edmonton has proven its strength as the odds favorite, securing victory in 33 out of 51 games. In games with odds shorter than -191, the Oilers have emerged victorious in 17 out of 21 games, presenting a solid 65.6% chance of winning this one.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Penguins have embraced the underdog role on 23 occasions this season, managing to upset their opponents in 11 games, marking a success rate of 47.8%. Despite not facing odds greater than +159, the Penguins still hold a respectable 38.6% chance of clinching victory in this game.

Prediction: Penguins 4-3 Oilers

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Oilers to beat the spread: Yes

