Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 18, 2024

The 24-20-7 Pittsburgh Penguins are set to take on the 26-16-10 Los Angeles Kings at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, Feb 18 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, SN-PIT, and BSW.

Both teams enter the matchup riding the momentum of recent victories. The Penguins secured a solid 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks in their previous game, while the Kings clinched a thrilling 5-4 OT victory over the Boston Bruins.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game preview

The Los Angeles Kings have averaged 3.12 goals and conceded 2.90 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 21.6%.

Adrian Kempe leads the team with 17 goals and 28 assists, while Trevor Moore has contributed 21 goals and 15 assists. Quinton Byfield has provided 17 goals and 23 assists as well.

Cam Talbot has a 14-13-5 record in goal, with a 2.63 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Penguins maintain a scoring rate of 2.90 goals per game, and concede an average of 2.65. Their power play operates at a 13.5% success rate.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 30 goals and 24 assists. Jake Guentzel follows closely with 22 goals and 30 assists, while Bryan Rust has contributed 15 goals and 26 assists.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 14-16-4 record this year, boasting a 2.52 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 167 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Penguins have an overall record of 69-79-18-1 (46.7%) against the Kings.

In faceoffs, the Kings have a 50.3% win rate, while the Penguins have 55.7%.

On penalty kills, the Kings boast an 86.7% success rate, while the Penguins are at 81.5%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

Pittsburgh has found success in 14 out of 31 games where they were favored this season. Notably, in matchups where the odds were shorter than -122, the Penguins have clinched victory 12 times, indicating a 55.0% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Kings have displayed their underdog prowess, securing eight wins in 15 such games this season. Moreover, in 11 games where they faced odds of +102 or longer, the Kings boast a 6-5 record, indicating a 49.5% chance for them to secure victory in this game.

Prediction: Penguins 3 - 2 LA Kings

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: No.

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Evgeni Malkin to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Kings to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win ? Los Angeles Kings Pittsburgh Penguins 0 votes