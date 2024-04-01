Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 1st 2024

The New York Rangers (50-20-4) are first in the Eastern Conference. They host the 12th-placed Pittsburgh Penguins (32-30-11) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, April 1st, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN-PIT and MSG.

On Saturday, the Rangers won 8-5 on the road against the Arizona Coyotes, while Pittsburgh lost 4-3 on the road to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Penguins have a 2.92 GFA with a 2.97 GAA. Their power play operates at a 14.8% success rate.

Sidney Crosby is leading the offense with 35 goals and 44 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed with 21 goals and 35 assists. Kris Letang supported him with 35 assists. Erik Karlsson has an impressive 38 assists as well.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 19-24-5 record with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have 3.43 goals per game and allow 2.74 per outing. Their power play operates at a 26.0% success rate.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 44 goals, 63 assists and 107 points, followed by Chris Kreider's 35 goals and 32 assists, while Mika Zibanejad has 24 goals and 39 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 50 assists, while Igor Shesterkin holds a 32-15-2 record in goal with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed in 298 games, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Penguins are 136-126-23-13 against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 52.4%, while the Penguins have a 55.0%.

On penalty kills, the Rangers have an 83.3% success rate, while the Penguins are at 81.5%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers: Odds and Predictions

This season, New York has won 40 of its 57 games as the odds-on favorite. The Rangers with odds less than -196 have a 14-17 record, giving them a 66.2% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Penguins have been underdogs in 30 games this season yet have managed to upset their opponents 12 times. However, when faced with odds of +163 or higher, Pittsburgh has yet to win, giving them a 38.0% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Rangers 6–3 Penguins.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby can score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Penguins to beat the spread: No.

