Predicting 5 monster NHL trades that could take place after the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs ft. Jacob Markstrom x Calgary Flames

While the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs are among us, it can be hard to think of anything else. But once one of the 16 remaining teams is named champion, the sights will quickly turn to the 2024-25 season.

As with most, the next season is shaking up to hold a lot of drama. But what about the summer? Which teams will lose key players? And which franchises will add the big name that could help them become a Stanley Cup contender?

5 monster NHL trades that could take place after the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs

#1. Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames were sellers at this year's trade deadline but were unable to find a move worth their time when it came to goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

The longtime Flames netminder is signed through the 2025-26 season and carries a $6 million cap hit. But there are plenty of teams looking for a starting goalie and as long as the move is good enough for him to waive his full no-movement clause, he will find a new home soon.

Top destination: New Jersey Devils

#2. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Many goalies could be on the move this summer, and Nashville Predators starter Juuse Saros is one of them.

Saros has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL for many years now. He is a Vezina-caliber player despite his 5-foot-11 frame. Nashville would need a lot to consider giving him up, but his $5 million cap hit is a nice number.

Top destination: New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers

#3. Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators

Jakob Chychrun was among the hot topics at this year's deadline but ended up staying in Ottawa to finish the season. The Senators again missed the Stanley Cup playoffs, and Chychrun said he was unsure about his future.

He makes $4.6 million through next season and could be moved again this summer despite just being traded to Ottawa from the Arizona Coyotes in 2023.

Top destination: Los Angeles Kings

#4. Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are in a strange place with their organization, missing the playoffs for the sixth year in a row. They are still looking to make moves and build for the future.

Frank Vatrano is one of those pieces that could be headed out this summer. The 30-year-old is signed through next season and scored a career-high 37 goals for the Ducks in 2023-24.

Top destination: Utah (name to be determined), Seattle Kraken

#5. Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Yes, another goaltender. Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy last season but has been overshadowed by the excellent play from Jeremy Swayman this season with the Boston Bruins.

The two goaltenders have split the first two games of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs and are expected to continue to do so throughout the playoffs.

While it is crazy to think of a goalie this good being traded, the Bruins likely need to move one of their guys soon, as they currently have two starters for one crease.

Top destinations: New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers