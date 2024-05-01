Projecting 3 NHL teams that could miss the 2025 playoffs 

It is always interesting looking at which teams will have a chance to make the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is perhaps even more interesting when evaluating the 16 teams that made the postseason this year.

However, not every team is a consistent playoff franchise. There are some that will make it for long stretches, while others will occasionally jump in and out. That said, here's a look at three NHL teams that could miss the 2025 playoffs.

3 NHL teams that may not return to Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025

#1. Washington Capitals

This has got to be the most obvious pick.

The Washington Capitals made an incredible run to get into the playoffs this year. Not only were they way out of the playoff picture, but their captain Alex Ovechkin was also struggling to put the puck in the net. And the Caps do not have a whole lot of depth to overcome things like that.

But Ovechkin turned it on and got his team into the NHL postseason. However, they were swept by the New York Rangers in the first round.

Ovechkin is seemingly slowing down, the team's goaltending is a question mark and the core could use some updates. These factors could potentially mean that the capital side misses out on playoff hockey next season.

#2. Nashville Predators

This may seem an odd one since the Nashville Predators were one of the hottest teams in the NHL down the stretch this season. But the Preds have some issues they need to address, and that could lead to them taking a step back as they were expected to do so this season.

Juuse Saros is arguably the biggest storyline here. Will the Predators finally move the goalie? Or is he in Music City for the long run?

Nashville already bought out Matt Duchene and began moving some pieces. Expect to see more of that this offseason.

The Predators currently trail the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 in their first-round series.

#3, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs may not make the playoffs in 2025.

They have so much drama. And drama is not usually a good thing when it comes to team success. Toronto had not won a playoff series since 2004 before last year and is on the verge of being eliminated in the first round once again in 2024.

There is little doubt that the Maple Leafs's roster will look different next year. The futures of Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander, among others, are all up for discussion.

So is perhaps every name within the Toronto Maple Leafs front office. Such transition and lack of continuity could see the Leafs watching the 2025 playoffs from home.

Toronto currently trails the Boston Bruins 3-1 in their first-round series.