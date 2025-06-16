Rangers' 2025 NHL Draft board: Top 3 prospects who fit New York’s long-term needs

The New York Rangers failed to make the playoffs as the Rangers struggled mightily and will make some major changes this offseason.

New York has already traded Chris Kreider, and the next step in changing their roster is the NHL Draft, which is set for June 27-28. The Rangers have the 12th overall pick and can add a star player to the roster.

Top 3 prospects who fit the Rangers' needs

#1, Jackson Smith, D

New York needs to add to their blue line, especially if K'Andre Miller is traded this offseason.

Smith is ranked as the 13th-ranked prospect, so he fits in with where the Rangers are drafting. The 6-foot-4 defenseman from the WHL is a left-shot defenseman who can help run a power play, but can also be a penalty killer.

Smith has NHL size right now and is a good puck mover. He not only could help the Rangers as a rookie, but he also fills a long-term need.

#2, Jack Nesbitt, C

Center is another need for the Rangers, and Jack Nesbitt is likely to be available at 12th overall.

Nesbitt is the 15th-ranked player in the draft and fills a need for the Rangers. The 6-foot-4 centerman is a great two-way player who can be on a shutdown line in the NHL, but can also add some offense.

With the Windsor Spitfires last season in the OHL, Nesbitt recorded 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points in 65 games. He also plays with a bit of an edge and can be a perfect second-line center in the NHL, which is a need for the Rangers.

#3, Roger McQueen, C

Roger McQueen is likely to go in the top 10, but if he falls, the Rangers would jump on him if he is there at 12.

McQueen is a 6-foot-5 center who can be a first or second-line center in the NHL. McQueen would be able to add some scoring to the Rangers' lineup, while also adding some physicality and size.

However, McQueen did deal with an injury last season, which could make him fall, but if he does, the Rangers would be wise to get him.

