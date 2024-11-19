Rangers lineup tonight: New York's projected lineup for game against Vancouver Canucks | Nov. 19, 2024

Tonight, the New York Rangers will look to make it three straight wins when they face off against the Vancouver Canucks in their second of four straight road games. While the Rangers are heading into tonight's game on a two-game win streak, the Canucks are coming off a loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Currently, the Rangers are sitting in fourth place in the stacked Metropolitan Division with a record of 11-4-1, while on the flip side, the Canucks have a record of 9-5-3 that sees them sitting in third place in the Pacific Division.

Ahead of tonight's game, the Rangers have just one player on the injury report, center Filip Chytil, who is considered day-to-day. Chytil suffered an undisclosed injury in Thursday's game against San Jose, and is expected to miss tonight's game, but isn't expected to be sidelined for long.

Leading up to tonight's game, the team's lines are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Chris Kreider - C Mika Zibanejad - RW Reilly Smith LW Artemi Panarin - C Vincent Trocheck - RW Alexis Lafrenière LW Will Cuylle - C Jonny Brodzinski - RW Kaapo Kakko LW Adam Edstrom - C Sam Carrick - RW Jimmy Vesey

Defense:

K'Andre Miller - Adam Fox Ryan Lindgren - Jacob Trouba Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Goalies:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Powerplay:

Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox Reilly Smith, Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, Will Cuylle, Zac Jones

Penalty Kill:

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren, Jacob Trouba Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox

Looking at the odds for tonight's Rangers vs Canucks game as well as upcoming games for New York to wrap up the month

Ahead of puck drop, the Rangers and the Canucks have pick 'em odds for tonight's game on FanDuel. This means that both teams have the same odds, and fans are split 50/50 on who they think gets the win.

Both teams have -110 odds, meaning it would take a $110 bet on either team to win $100. On DraftKings, the odds almost even, but it's the Canucks who have a slight edge with -115 odds, while the Rangers have -105 odds.

Using the DraftKings numbers, it would take a $105 bet on New York to win $100, while a $115 bet on Vancouver would win $100. Of course, these odds could change between now and puck drop.

Following tonight's game, New York will play two more games on the road before heading back home. On Thursday, it will face off with the Calgary Flames, before then wrapping up its road trip with a clash with Edmonton on Saturday.

After hosting the Blues on Monday, the team will then hit the road for two games, playing the Hurricanes on Nov. 27 and the Flyers on Nov. 29 before wrapping up the month with the second leg of a back-to-back against Montreal on Nov. 30.

