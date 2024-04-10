Ranking the 5 NHL players with most 30-goal seasons ft. Alex Ovechkin

In a monumental feat, Alex Ovechkin has once again asserted his dominance in the NHL record books. With a thundering goal against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin surpassed Mike Gartner to claim the title for the most 30-goal seasons in NHL history, marking his 18th season achieving this milestone.

As hockey enthusiasts marvel at Ovechkin's unparalleled scoring ability, it's worth delving into the esteemed company he now leads, showcasing the elite players who have left an indelible mark on the sport.

#1 Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin, after a stellar career for the Washington Capitals has etched his name in history with another 30-goal season to make 18 total. Ovechkin also holds the record for 40-goal seasons and is tied with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the record for 50-goal seasons. Although he may not have the ridiculous goal totals set in seasons by Gretzky, Alex Ovechkin's lasting consistency has been his calling card.

The other five players that are behind Alex Ovechkin in total 30-goals seasons after tonight's game

#2 Mike Gartner (17)

Mike Gartner's legacy as a prolific goal scorer remains unmatched. With an astonishing 17 seasons of 30 or more goals, Gartner's speed, agility, and precise shooting made him a formidable offensive force throughout his illustrious career. His consistency in finding the back of the net served as a testament to his remarkable skill and dedication to the game.

#3 Jaromir Jagr (15)

Jaromir Jagr's longevity in the NHL is proof of his enduring talent and dedication to his craft. With 15 seasons of 30 or more goals, Jagr's combination of size, strength, and skill allowed him to maintain a high level of production well into his later years. Whether it was his powerful wrist shot or his ability to drive the net with authority, Jagr's offensive prowess was a sight to behold.

#4 Marcel Dionne, Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe (14)

Marcel Dionne, Wayne Gretzky, and Gordie Howe share the distinction of achieving 30 or more goals in 14 seasons. Each of these hockey icons brought a unique style and skill set to the game, captivating audiences with their scoring prowess and unparalleled talent.

Marcel Dionne's lightning-quick release and keen hockey sense made him a constant threat in the offensive zone, while Wayne Gretzky's uncanny ability to anticipate plays and orchestrate scoring opportunities set him apart as one of the greatest players in NHL history. Gordie Howe's combination of skill, strength, and toughness made him a formidable opponent on the ice, and his knack for finding the back of the net solidified his status as a true hockey legend.

As fans celebrate Alex Ovechkin's latest achievement, it's essential to acknowledge the incredible accomplishments of the players who paved the way before him. Ovechkin continues to etch his name into NHL history as one of the greatest goal scorers of all time.