Ranking goalie tandems to watch out for at NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off 2025

The 4 Nations Face-Off is set to take place from February 12 to 20 in Montreal and Boston. The tournament features the USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden.

The tournament is the return of best-on-best hockey, and heading into the event, there is a stark difference in goalies between the four countries.

Ranking goalie tandems to watch out for at 4 Nations Face-Off

#1, USA

The USA has the best goalie group in the 4 Nations Face-Off and it's not even close.

USA will likely start Connor Hellebuyck while having Jake Oettinger as the backup and Jeremy Swayman as the third-stringer. All three goalies would have a case to be the starting goalie for the other four teams, showing USA's strength in the crease.

Trending

But, in such a short tournament, teams will likely only play one or two goalies, so goalies can get hot at any time.

#2, Sweden

Sweden would have been a clear-cut No. 2 had Jacob Markstrom been fit to play, but the country still has the second-best goalie group.

Sweden will start either Filip Gustavsson or Linus Ullmark, while Samuel Ersson is the clear-cut No. 3. Gustavsson and Ullmark have been solid this season, so regardless of who Sweden starts, they have a solid goalie group for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

#3, Canada

Canada's biggest concern in the 4 Nations Face-Off is their goaltending.

Canada decided to pick Adin Hill, Jordan Binnington and Sam Montembeault. There is no star goalie here, but Hill and Binnington have proven they can play at a high level as both helped their team win the Stanley Cups in recent years.

Montembeault likely won't play in this tournament, but Hill and Binnington are good enough to slot Canada over Finland.

#4, Finland

Finland has the worst roster on paper and is widely projected to finish last in this tournament.

Finland will start Juuse Saros while the country also has Kevin Lankinen and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as their other goalies. Saros will likely start every game, so Finland's goalie group is just one goalie.

However, Saros has struggled at times this season with Nashville, which is why Finland is ranked last.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback