Ranking Montreal Canadiens’ all-time Top 5 strongest NHL draft classes

The Montreal Canadiens have had legendary players throughout the team’s illustrious history. Many of the Habs’ legends came before the NHL draft was instituted in 1963.

Along the way, the Canadiens have selected team legends amid largely forgettable classes. But five classes stand out as the ones producing some of the team’s most notable franchise greats.

Here’s a look at the top five Montreal Canadiens NHL draft classes of all time.

Top 5 Montreal Canadiens NHL draft classes

#5 2005

The 2005 NHL draft saw the Montreal Canadiens take Carey Price in the first round at No. 5. Price’s exploits in Montreal were legendary. The lifelong Hab won the Vezina and Hart trophies in the same season, 2014-15.

He retired with 361 wins and looks to have a solid Hall of Fame case. The Canadiens also took Guillaume Latendresse at No. 45. Matt D’Agostini (190) and Sergei Kostitsyn (200) played 324 and 353 NHL games, respectively.

#4 1987

The Montreal Canadiens’ 1987 NHL draft class featured Andrew Cassels at No. 17. He played in over 1,000 games with various organizations. The Habs took John LeClair at No. 33. He played on the 1993 Stanley Cup champion team before moving to the Philadelphia Flyers to play with Eric Lindros.

The Habs also took two 1,000-plus-game defensemen. At No. 38, the club selected Eric Desjardins. He was a member of the 1993 team before joining LeClair in Philadelphia.

Mathieu Schneider, another member of the 1993 squad, played 1,289 games with various organizations, notching 743 points.

#3 2007

In 2007, the Montreal Canadiens took Ryan McDonagh at No. 12. McDonagh currently plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning two Stanley Cups there. He was also captain of the New York Rangers. McDonagh was part of the Scott Gomez trade in 2009.

The Canadiens took future captain Max Pacioretty at No. 22, with future Norris Trophy-winning defenseman P.K. Subban at No. 43.

Yannick Weber, a third-rounder, played in nearly 500 NHL games.

#2 1971

The Montreal Canadiens selected two future Hall of Famers in 1971. Guy Lafleur was the first pick. Lafleur won five Cups in Montreal during the 1970s, topping 100 points six straight seasons.

The Habs took two-time Norris Trophy winner Larry Robinson with the No. 20 pick. Robinson won six Cups in Montreal, taking the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1978.

The Habs had two other first-rounders in that draft: Chuck Arnason and Murray Wilson, who went No. 7 and No. 11, respectively. Arnason did not play a significant role with the Canadiens, while Wilson was part of three Cup championship squads during his time in Montreal.

#1 1984

The Canadiens’ 1984 draft class set up the core for the club that would win the Cup in 1986. Petr Svoboda was taken fifth. Shayne Corson went at No. 8, with Stephane Richer heading to the Habs in the second round at No. 29.

Montreal found its franchise goalie in Patrick Roy, taking him in the third round at No. 51. All four played in over 1,000 NHL games. Richer won a second Cup in New Jersey, while Roy won twice in Montreal and Colorado.

