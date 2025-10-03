Ranking NHL's 10 best defensemen entering 2025-26 season ft. Cale Makar

The 2025-26 NHL season is just days away, as the season will begin on Tuesday, October 7.
Ahead of the season starting, Sportskeeda is ranking the 10 best players at each position group, and here are the 10 best defenseman.
10 best defensemen entering 2025-26 NHL season
#10, Charlie McAvoy, Bruins
Charlie McAvoy dealt with injuries last season, which impacted his play, but he's still one of the best defensemen in the NHL.
McAvoy recorded 7 goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 50 games for a bad Boston Bruins team. He will be a key defenseman for Team USA at the Olympics.
#9, Evan Bouchard, Oilers
Evan Bouchard signed a massive four-year, $42 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers as he's one of the best offensive defenseman in the NHL.
Bouchard has been a big reason for the Oilers' success. He recorded 14 goals and 53 assists for 67 points in 82 games.
#8, Roman Josi, Predators
Roman Josi has been quietly one of the best defenseman in the NHL for years, but he doesn't get a ton of praise.
The Nashville Predators defenseman recorded 9 goals and 29 assists for 38 points in 53 games. He dealt with injuries last season but did win the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in 2020.
#7, Josh Morrissey, Jets
Josh Morissey, like Josi, doesn't get a ton of praise as he plays for the Winnipeg Jets and isn't in the spotlight all that much.
But Morrissey recorded 14 goals and 48 assists for 62 points in 80 games. He will also be an impact defenseman for Team Canada at the Olympics.
#6, Jaccob Slavin, Hurricanes
Jaccob Slavin is the best defensive defenseman in the NHL, and he's just starting to get recognized for his play.
The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman is on the ice against other teams' top lines and does a good job shutting them down. He will also make Team USA and be a shutdown defenseman at the Olympics.
#5, Victor Hedman, Lightning
Victor Hedman is the Tampa Bay Lightning's captain and has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL for years.
Hedman was a key reason why the Lightning won the back-to-back Cups in 2020 and 2021. He will also be leading Sweden at the Olympics.
Hedman won the Norris Trophy in 2018 and won the Conn Smythe as the playoff MVP in 2020.
#4, Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets
Zach Werenski has really started to find his stride and could easily be swapped with Miro Heiskanen for the third-best defenseman.
Werenski was second among defensemen behind Makar with 82 points (23 goals, 59 assists) in 81 games and was a first-time Norris Trophy finalist.
#3, Miro Heiskanen, Stars
Miro Heiskanen has really started to come into his own and looks like a future Norris Trophy winner.
Heiskanen dealt with injuries last season as he was limited to 50 games, but when he's healthy, he's a great two-way defenseman and a true No. 1 defenseman.
#2, Quinn Hughes, Canucks
Quinn Hughes is slightly behind Cale Makar for the top defenseman, but he's still one of the best players in the NHL.
Hughes won the Norris Trophy in 2023-24 and was a finalist last season. He recorded 16 goals and 60 assists for 76 points last season in just 68 games.
#1, Cale Makar, Avalanche
Cale Makar has taken control of being the best defenseman in the NHL, as he was a key reason why the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022.
Makar had 92 points (30 goals, 62 assists) and was plus-28 in 80 games last season and is already considered one of the best defenseman ever. He also took home the Norris Trophy for the second time in his career.
