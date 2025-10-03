Ranking NHL's 10 best forwards entering 2025-26 season ft. Connor McDavid

The 2025-26 NHL season is nearly upon us as the season begins on Tuesday, October 7.

Ahead of the season, Sportskeeda is ranking the 10 best players at each position, and here are the top 10 forwards entering the 2025-26 NHL season.

10 best forwards entering 2025-26 NHL season

#10, Kyle Connor, Jets

Kyle Connor is one of the best players in the NHL, as the Winnipeg Jets forward is one of the best goal scorers in the league.

Connor recorded 41 goals and 56 assists for 97 points in 82 games. The American winger is also entering a contract year, as he should have another stellar season and remain one of the best forwards in the NHL.

#9, Jack Eichel, Golden Knights

Jack Eichel was drafted second overall in 2015, and he's exceeded all expectations.

Eichel led the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup in 2023. The centerman is a great two-way player who adds offense, but can also shut down opposing teams if needed.

Eichel recorded 28 goals and 66 assists for 94 points in 77 games last season.

#8, Mikko Rantanen, Stars

Mikko Rantanen is one of the top players in the NHL, and he was traded twice last season before signing a long-term deal with the Dallas Stars.

Rantanen is a proven playoff performer and is one of the best offensive players in the NHL. Rantanen recorded 32 goals and 56 assists for 88 points, but due to all the changes, he did struggle at times. But Rantanen will easily be a 100+ point player this season.

#7, David Pastrnak, Bruins

David Pastrnak is one of the few bright spots for the Boston Bruins this season. Pastrnak is one of the top offensive players in the NHL this season.

Despite the Bruins being one of the worst teams in the NHL last season, Pastrnak recorded 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points in 82 games.

#6, Kirill Kaprizov, Wild

Kirill Kaprizov can be a top-five forward in the NHL when healthy, but injuries have hampered him, especially last season.

The Russian signed a massive eight-year, $136 million extension with the Wild, which is the richest contract in NHL history. Kaprizov recorded 25 goals and 31 assists for 56 points in 41 games.

#5, Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews is one of the best goal scorers - Source: Imagn

Auston Matthews is the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs and is arguably the best goal scorer in the NHL.

Matthews did have a down year last season as he recorded 33 goals, but the year prior, he had 69 goals. The sniper has also improved his defensive play, making him one of the best forwards in the NHL.

#4, Nikita Kucherov, Lightning

Nikita Kucherov has been one of the best players in the NHL for years.

The Russian recorded 37 goals and 84 assists for 121 points; the year prior, he had 100 assists for 144 points. Kucherov is also in the argument to be in the top three.

#3, Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon has three straight 100+ point seasons, and a year ago, he had 140 points when he won the MVP.

MacKinnon is also a strong defensive player and a hard worker, as he has been mentioned as one of the best players in the NHL.

#2, Leon Draisaitl, Oilers

Leon Draisaitl was the best forward in the NHL last season, but overall, he's behind his teammates due to their overall track record.

Draisaitl recorded 52 goals and 54 assists for 106 points, which was his second-straight year recording 106 points.

#1, Connor McDavid, Oilers

Connor McDavid has been considered the top player in the NHL for years, and that will continue to be the case.

McDavid has helped lead the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, but he hasn't been able to get them over the hump.

McDavid recorded 26 goals and 74 assists for 100 points in 67 games, which is considered a down year for his standards.

