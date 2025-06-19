Ranking top 5 centers available at 2025 NHL Draft feat. James Hagens

The 2025 NHL Draft is set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles, and the draft features plenty of future top-line centers.

The New York Islanders have the first overall pick and will likely draft Matthew Schaefer. After that, centers will go off the board in a hurry, and here are the top-five centers in the Draft.

Top 5 centers available at 2025 NHL Draft

#1, Michael Misa

Michael Misa is the top-ranked centerman in the NHL Draft, according to NHL Central Scouting.

Misa played in the OHL for the Saginaw Spirit and projects to be a first-line center in the NHL. Misa recorded 62 goals and 72 assists for 134 points in 65 games in the OHL last season.

Misa can make the NHL as an 18-year-old rookie next season.

#2, James Hagens

After Misa, the centers could go in different orders, but James Hagens is ranked second.

Hagens could be in play at first overall due to him being from Long Island and growing up an Islanders fan. At Boston College last season, Hagens recorded 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points, as he didn't have a great freshman season, which could hinder his draft stock.

Hagens will likely return to college next season and may not make the NHL for two more years.

#3, Anton Frondell

Anton Frondell could go ahead of James Hagens and be the third pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Frondell, from Sweden, played in Sweden-1 as well as the junior league. In the mean's league in Sweden, he recorded 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points in 29 games.

Frondell likely will need more time to develop and won't be in the NHL next season.

#4, Jake O'Brien

Jake O'Brien had a breakout season in the OHL last season, which boosted his draft stock and could make him a top-10 pick.

O'Brien likely will need at least another year or two in the OHL, but he can be a good first or second-line center in the NHL who can score. With Brantford last season, he recorded 32 goals and 66 assists for 98 points in 65 games.

#5, Roger McQueen

The fifth spot is down to Roger McQueen or Caleb Desnoyers, but McQueen edges it here.

McQueen is a 6-foot-5 center who can be a solid two-way center in the NHL. McQueen uses his size, but he dealt with injuries last season, which could impact his draft stock.

But, at full health, McQueen is a perfect second-line center in the NHL who can shut down opposing teams' top players.

Cole Shelton



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

