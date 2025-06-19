Ranking top 5 goalies available at 2025 NHL Draft feat. Joshua Ravensbergen

The NHL Draft is a time for teams to add young talent to their pipeline and potentially turn their franchise around.
One position that usually gets overlooked in the draft is goalies. Goalies take more time to develop, as they do not often go in the first round or even the top-two rounds.
However, that may change in the 2025 NHL Draft as one goalie is expected to be a first-round pick. The 2025 NHL Draft is set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles.
Ranking top 5 goalies available at 2025 NHL Draft
#1, Joshua Ravensbergen
Joshua Ravensbergen is the top-ranked goalie in the 2025 NHL Draft and is likely the only goalie to be drafted in the first round.
Ravensbergen plays in the WHL and has all the tools to be a future starting goalie in the NHL. He likely will need several years to get there as goalies take a while, but he's likely to go in the 20s.
Ravensbergen went 33-13-4 with a 3.00 GAA and a .901 SV%.
#2, Jack Ivankovic
Jack Ivankovic is the second-ranked goalie as he spent time on Canada's World Junior Team last season and was stellar in the OHL.
Ivankovic plays in the OHL and will likely be a second or third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. With Brampton last season, he went 25-12-5 with a 3.05 GAA and a .903 SV%, which are stellar numbers in junior.
#3, Pyotr Andreyanov
Pyotr Andreyanov of Russia is the third-ranked goalie in the 2025 NHL Draft, according to Central Scouting.
Andreyanov is a 6-foot goalie who spent last season in Russia's junior league. He was 23-6-6 with a 1.75 GAA, a .942 save percentage and three shutouts in 37 regular-season games in Russia's junior league.
Andreyanov will likely play in the KHL next season, which will be a better test of his skills.
#4, Lucas Beckman
Lucas Beckman is the fourth-ranked goalie heading into the 2025 NHL Draft.
Beckman is from Montreal, Quebec, and played in the QMJHL last season. In his first year as the starter in the QMJHL, he went 31-18-2 with a 2.65 GAA and a .914 SV%.
His limited track record as a starting goalie will hurt his draft stock.
#5, Semyon Frolov
Semyon Frolov is also from Russia and the fifth-ranked goalie in the NHL Draft.
Frolov went 16-7-3 with a 2.12 GAA, a .921 save percentage, and two shutouts in 27 games with three teams in Russia's junior league. The 6-foot-3 goalie is known for his composure, which should help him develop into an NHL goalie.
