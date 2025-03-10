Red Wings lineup today: Detroit's projected lineup for game against Ottawa Senators | March 10, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are back in action on Monday night for a divisional clash in Ottawa against the Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Detroit (30-27-6) lost 5-2 in Washington on Friday night, while Ottawa (32-25-5) won a 4-3 overtime thriller over the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Wings season has been full of highs and lows. At the moment, they have lost five consecutive games as they continue their chase for the playoffs. The recent struggles have left them with 66 points, three behind Monday's opponent, the Ottawa Senators (69 points) for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

Andrew Copp (pectoral) and Jeff Petry (undisclosed) both remain on IR and out of Detroit's lineup. Copp is out for the remainder of the season, while Petry's return timeline is unknown.

Detroit Red Wings projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Elmer Soderblom - C Dylan Larkin - RW Lucas Raymond

Line 2. LW Alex DeBrincat - C Marco Kasper - RW Patrick Kane

Line 3. LW Jonatan Berggren - C J.T. Compher - RW Vladimir Tarasenko

Line 4. LW Tyler Motte - C Michael Rasmussen - RW Craig Smith

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Ben Chiarot - RD Moritz Seider

Pair 2. LD Simon Edvinsson - RD Albert Johansson

Pair 3. LD Erik Gustafsson - RD Justin Holl

Goalies:

Starter - Cam Talbot

Backup - Petr Mrazek

Power Play:

First Unit - Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond

Second Unit - Michael Rasmussen, J.T. Compher, Jonatan Berggren, Vladimir Tarasenko, Erik Gustafsson

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - J.T. Compher, Michael Rasmussen, Albert Johansson, Moritz Seider

Second Unit - J.T. Compher, Marco Kasper, Ben Chiarot, Justin Holl

Odds for the Red Wings vs. Senators and Detroit's upcoming schedule

Detroit enters Ottawa as a road underdog for Monday night's matchup at the Canadian Tire Centre.

On Odds Sharks, Detroit is a +135 road underdog, whereas Ottawa is a -160 home favorite. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $100 wager on the Wings could net $135. Conversely, a $162 bet on the Senators would win $100.

Following Monday's game, the Red Wings will return home to host the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. They then make a trip to Carolina to face the Hurricanes on Friday night, and they finish off the week back in Detroit, hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday afternoon.

