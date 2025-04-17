Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit's projected lineup for game against Toronto Maple Leafs | April 17, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings will wrap up the regular season with a road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Despite missing the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year, Detroit (39-35-7) enters the Scotiabank Arena with momentum - three successive wins, with the latest being a 5-2 New Jersey Devils victory.

Toronto (51-26-4) heads into Thursday's game on a four-game win streak, including shutouts against the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres.

Detroit Red Wings projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Jonatan Berggren - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond Alex DeBrincat - Marco Kasper - Patrick Kane Michael Rasmussen - JT Compher - Vladimir Tarasenko Craig Smith - Tyler Motte - Austin Watson

Defense

Simon Edvinsson - Moritz Seider Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry William Lagesson - Albert Johansson

Goalies

Petr Mrazek Alex Lyon

Powerplay

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider Jonatan Berggren, JT Compher, Marco Kasper, Vladimir Tarasenko, Simon Edvinsson

Penalty Kill

JT Compher, Tyler Motte, Simon Edvinsson, Moritz Seider Marco Kasper, Lucas Raymond, Ben Chiarot, William Lagesson

Looking at the odds for the Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game

Toronto is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks for the Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game on Thursday.

On DraftKings, Toronto is a -166 favorite, while Detroit is a +140 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Toronto is a -166 favorite while Detroit is a +138 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $166 bet on Toronto as the favorite to win $100, in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Detroit as the underdog could win $138, in addition to the original bet.

After missing the playoffs again, Detroit will shift its focus to the upcoming offseason and the NHL draft. In the case of Toronto, the team will then begin preparations for a first-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators.

So far, the NHL has not announced when Game 1 of that series will take place.

