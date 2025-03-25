Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit's projected lineup for game against Colorado Avalanche | March 25, 2025

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will collide with the Colorado Avalanche as they look to build momentum on a dominant 5-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Monday.

While Detroit is fresh off a loss, the team has struggled of late, winning just three of its last 10 games. On the flip side, Colorado's heading into tonight's home game with plenty of momentum on its side after back-to-back wins over the Canadiens and Senators, which pushed its record to 4-1 over their last five.

Currently, Detroit is sitting in sixth place in the Atlantic Division, three points behind the Montreal Canadiens and three points ahead of the Boston Bruins. Despite that, the team is sitting just three points outside of Wild Card contention, where the Habs are holding onto the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit Red Wings projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Michael Rasmussen - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond Alex DeBrincat - Marco Kasper - Patrick Kane Elmer Soderblom - JT Compher - Vladimir Tarasenko Austin Watson - Tyler Motte - Craig Smith

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider Simon Edvinsson - Jeff Petry Albert Johansson - Justin Holl

Goalies

Cam Talbot Alex Lyon

Powerplay

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider Elmer Soderblom, JT Compher, Marco Kasper, Vladimir Tarasenko, Simon Edvinsson

Penalty Kill

JT Compher, Tyler Motte, Ben Chiarot, Moritz Seider Michael Rasmussen, Marco Kasper, Simon Edvinsson, Justin Holl

Looking at the previous meeting between the Red Wings and the Avalanche this season, as well as upcoming games on Detroit's schedule

Tonight's game between the Red Wings and the Avalanche will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams.

Back in early December, the two sides faced off in Detroit, with the Avalanche picking up a narrow 2-1 win on the road. At the time, the loss made it five straight for Detroit, dropping their regular-season record to 10-13-4.

Tonight, the Red Wings will have a chance to avenge the loss in their final meeting of the regular season.

Following tonight's game, Detroit will head back home to host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday before wrapping up the month of March with a showdown against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Detroit will then hit the road for a showdown with the Blues to kick off the month of April as it looks to string together wins and clinch a playoff berth.

