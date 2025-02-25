Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit’s projected lineup for game against the Minnesota Wild| February 25, 2025

The Detroit Red Wings are back in action on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild. These two teams aren't in the same conference, but they're both firmly in the playoff race heading into the final stretch of the season. The Wild are 34-19-4, and the Red Wings are 29-22-6. They hold the first wildcard in the East.

Detroit is mostly healthy tonight. The only injuries it has to note are Jeff Petry being on injured reserve and Andrew Copp being day-to-day. He's not expected to play against Minnesota.

With that in mind, the Wings should have this lineup on the ice tonight:

Forwards:

LW Marco Kasper - C Dylan Larkin - RW Lucas Raymond LW Alex DeBrincat - C- J.T. Compher - RW Patrick Kane LW Elmer Soderblom - C Michael Rasmussen - RW Vladimir Tarasenko RW Jonatan Berggren - C Joe Veleno - RW Tyler Motte

Defense Pairs:

Ben Chiarot, Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson, Justin Holl

Goaltenders:

Alex Lyon Cam Talbot

Powerplay Unit:

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Moritz Seider, and Lucas Raymond. Marco Kasper, J.T. Compher, Jonatan Berggren, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Erik Gustafsson.

Penalty Kill Lines:

Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Simon Edvinsson, and Justin Holl.

Joe Veleno, Michael Rasmussen, Ben Chiarot, and Moritz Seider.

Note that things can change before the puck drops at 8 p.m. EST.

The Wings are up by two points on the Ottawa Senators for the first wildcard after they jumped them with a win last time out.

Odds for tonight's Red Wings game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Detroit Red Wings are underdogs on the road tonight against the Minnesota Wild. Here are the full odds per Odds Shark:

Detroit is +116 to win outright.

Minnesota is -143 on the moneyline.

The line is Minnesota -1, which is +170.

The Wings are -162 to cover.

The total is 6.5 goals.

The over is +155, and the under is -222.

After this contest, Detroit will head back home for a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 27. Then the team visits the Blue Jackets on March 1 before a two-game homestand.

The Red Wings are underdogs tonight (Imagn)

The Red Wings will then host the Carolina Hurricanes on March 4 at 7 p.m. EST and the Utah Hockey Club on March 6 at 7 p.m. EST.

