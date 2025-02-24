Roberston scores twice, Woll’s 25 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won 5-2 over Chicago Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Sunday night. With the win, the Leafs swept their back-to-back weekend sets. The Leafs defeated the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, followed by the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Nick Robertson scored twice for the Toronto Maple Leafs with Chris Tanev, Jake McCabe, and Pontus Holmberg (EN) getting the others for Toronto. Meanwhile, Teuvo Teravainen (PPG) and Philipp Kurashev scored for the Chicago Blackhawks.

So, here are the three main reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs won over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won over Chicago Blackhawks

#3 Three-goal second period

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered the middle frame down 1-0 on Teravainen’s power play goal from the first period. However, the Leafs turned it up with Nick Robertson getting on the board. Jake McCabe also added his second of the season, giving Toronto a 2-1 lead.

A key face-off win by Leafs captain Auston Matthews allowed Chris Tanev to get the puck to McCabe who buried a shot from the point. The goal turned the score around for the Leafs, getting a lead they would not relinquish.

#2 Woll’s 25 saves

Joseph Woll was sharp for the Toronto Maple Leafs, stopping 25 of 27 shots on the night. Woll’s performance was strong in the third period as the Blackhawks pushed to get back into the game with the score 3-2.

However, Tanev made the game 4-2, prompting the Blackhawks to push harder with the net empty. The Blackhawks put pressure on the Leafs, moving the puck well around the Toronto zone. However, Woll was there to keep the puck out.

Woll stopped a Connor Bedard one-timer that could have made the game 4-3. Woll stood tall and gave Toronto the confidence to add an empty-netter to seal the win.

#1 Robertson scored twice

Nick Robertson got off the skids, notching two tallies on the night. His first goal was a power play tally to tie the game at one.

The goal came at the tail end of a Toronto power play. Robertson’s second goal of the night came 5-on-5, giving the Leafs a 3-1 lead.

Robertson tapped in a beautiful feed from Max Domi for his tenth of the season. While the Blackhawks would answer right away, Robertson’s 10th of the season stood as the game-winner.

The Leafs will get Monday off before visiting the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden on Tuesday night.

