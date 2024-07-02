Adam Henrique opens up on his decision to extend with Edmonton Oilers

Adam Henrique has enjoyed a phenomenal first few months with the Edmonton Oilers and an extension seems like an obvious option.

The Edmonton Oilers put forward one of the most impressive Stanley Cup finals fights in a long time as they initially found themselves trailing three-nil against the Florida Panthers but had a resilient game four, five, and six taking the series to a deciding game seven. Despite falling short at the last hurdle, things for the Edmonton Oilers project seem to be on the right track and Adam Henrique would end up being a valuable addition to the same.

According to Jason Gregor on X (formerly known as Twitter), Adam Henrique mentioned,

"I guess what it came down to was a bit of familiarity with the team. It was important to me for it to be a family decision, and it was with wife, and also to have a chance to win. It was a stressful time, having to make a big decision in a short period of time, but we are happy, and it was nice having a good team who wanted me. It was great, at this part of my career, to have an opportunity to win, and if you sacrifice some icetime, and maybe money, it is worth it. And to play in front of the fans in Edmonton again was something that excited me. It was a great experience," Henrique on decision to remain in Edmonton.

What's next for Adam Henrique and the Edmonton Oilers?

The journey for both parties seems to be at a point where better things await for both sides. The Oilers will be hurting from their inability to get their hands on the Stanley Cup this season despite their valiant efforts.

The goal for Henrique will be to get his hands on the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career and the Oilers would be heavily dependent on the likes of Henrique and other stars to get this job done.

It will be interesting to see if Adam Henrique can help the Oilers land their first Stanley Cup in 24 years or will it be another typical year.

