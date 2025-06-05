Bruins coach Joe Sacco and other big names set to join Mike Sullivan's NY Rangers coaching staff: Reports

New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan is putting together his staff for the 2025-26 season, and reports suggest he's bringing in some notable names. Among them is Boston interim coach Joe Sacco.

Sullivan, who previously led the Pittsburgh Penguins, took over behind the bench in New York after Peter Laviolette was dismissed following the team’s playoff miss.

“Not finalized yet and don’t expect an official announcement yet, but expect Joe Sacco, David Quinn and Ty Hennes to join Mike Sullivan’s #NYR staff, per source,” New York Post's Mollie Walker tweeted on Thursday.

Sacco took over the Bruins in November after the firing of Jim Montgomery, and had a 25-30-7 record this season. Sacco served as an assistant coach for Boston since 2014, before taking over as interim coach.

Alongside Sacco, Sullivan plans to add former New York Rangers coach Dave Quinn. Quinn led the Rangers from 2018 to 2021 before being let go, and recently spent the past three seasons behind the bench of the San Jose Sharks.

Ty Hennes is also expected to follow Sullivan to New York after working with him in Pittsburgh. He began as a skills coach for the Penguins in 2018 before he got promoted to assistant coach in 2022.

Jack Parker reflects on how Mike Sullivan built his coaching style

Legendary Boston University coach Jack Parker reflected on how his former player, Mike Sullivan, developed his coaching style in the NHL.

Parker noted that Sullivan shares his philosophy of recruiting players focused on doing the right things on the ice, not drawing attention to themselves.

"Mike has the philosophy of, ‘Don’t try to get noticed out there," Paarker said on May 29, via My Central Jersey. "Try to do the right thing. When you go out there trying to get noticed, you get noticed the wrong way. But when you go out there and play the right way, everyone will notice you."

Parker added that Sullivan has coached some highly skilled players capable of creating their own plays. He also taught them that there are times when there’s nothing to create, and the smarter move is to make plays behind the defensemen instead of forcing something in front.

"I always thought he carried that on from his days in college hockey, and he always got them to buy into that." Parker said.

Mike Sullivan coached Pittsburgh for 10 seasons and became their all-time wins leader. He posted a 409-255-89 record and he led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017.

