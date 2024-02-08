"He’s the Taylor Swift of trade deadline coverage" - NHL insider names as many as seven teams looking to seal Flames' $18,000,000 veteran

In the recent episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman delved into the hot topic of potential trades in the league, shedding light on the interest surrounding the Flames' veteran defenseman, Chris Tanev. The defenseman is in the final year of his four-year, $18 million deal signed in 2020.

Friedman reported that as many as seven teams are actively seeking to acquire Tanev before the trade deadline.

One group of suitors comprises teams not necessarily poised for success in the current season but determined to make a playoff push next year. The Ottawa Senators fall into this category, displaying a keen interest in adding Tanev to their roster.

"There are a lot of teams interested in him, but it’s a unique market. There are teams who aren’t ready to win this year, but are determined to be a playoff team next year (Ottawa)," Friedman added.

Moreover, there are teams, like the New Jersey Devils, who are still evaluating the viability of rental players for their current roster. The Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks are interested in Tanev but are facing challenges in terms of salary cap constraints and trade intricacies.

"There are teams who aren’t yet sure if rentals make sense for them (New Jersey). There are teams who like him but find it tricky cap-wise and trade-wise (Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Vancouver)," Friedman said.

Adding to the mix, Friedman suspects that the Dallas Stars may also be in the shadows, quietly considering a move for the Flames' Chris Tanev.

"I suspect Dallas lurks, which makes a lot of sense. Undoubtedly, there are others I’m missing," Friedman added.

Undoubtedly, the trade market is buzzing with activity, and Tanev finds himself at the center of attention, akin to the Taylor Swift of trade deadline coverage, as aptly put by Friedman.

"He’s the Taylor Swift of trade deadline coverage," Friedman said.

Calgary Flames signed Martin Pospisil with a two-year contract extension

The Flames have committed to forward Martin Pospisil with a two-year, $2 million contract extension, featuring a $1 million cap hit until 2025–26. Pospisil's NHL debut on November 4th instantly endeared him to fans, with a goal in his first game sparking a streak of three goals and five points in seven games.

Despite a drop in scoring, Pospisil has shifted to a more aggressive position, leading the Flames in penalty minutes since January and ranking second overall this season.

Pospisil, who was drafted in 2018, scored 10 points and accumulated 56 penalty minutes in 26 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat in 2019-20. Despite limited playing time, he ranked third in penalties on the team.

This trend continued, with Pospisil setting a career-high of 95 penalty minutes in 47 games during 2021–22.