"I don't think the Leafs have a deal for him": Top Insider provides latest on ongoing Mitch Marner trade saga 

As the NHL offseason continues to unfold, one of the most intriguing storylines revolves around the future of Mitch Marner and his potential trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The forward – who has one year remaining on his six-year, $65.4 million contract – has been the subject of intense speculation regarding a possible move before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.

NHL Insider Chris Johnston recently shed light on the situation during an episode of "The Chris Johnston Show" on Saturday. According to him, the Leafs are not currently putting pressure on Marner to facilitate a trade, contrary to some reports:

"I don't even know where we're at in the public discourse with Mitch Marner, there's been so much discussion about him," Johnston said.

"Here's what I will report, here's what I know to be true about the situation, the Leafs are not leaning on Mitch Marner right now, they have not decided 100% they have to trade him and they're going to make life uncomfortable and they're getting the list of names, none of that's what's going on."

Johnston believes that the organization is handling the situation delicately, working behind the scenes to explore the trade market without causing unnecessary public drama:

"I don't think the Leafs have a deal for him and I don't think they've gone to him and asked him for a list or anything like that," Johnston said. "I think they have to, it does not make any sense for the Leafs to go to war with this player to make this any more public than it already is."

The Leafs' approach, according to Johnston, is to quietly gauge interest from other teams and determine if a suitable trade package can be obtained. Only if a compelling offer emerges would the Leafs then engage Marner in discussions about his willingness to consider a move.

Chris Johnston: Mitch Marner holds the keys to his future trade

Chris Johnston added that Marner has full control over any potential trade, given the no-movement clause tied to the final year of his contract:

"The fact remains that Mitch Marner controls the hammer here. If there's a trade, the Leafs need to work with him, they need to as quietly as possible try to line up the team or teams where they could live with the return and then they have to go to Mitch Marner and his agent Darren Ferris and see if there's a deal to be made."

In other words, Marner would have to negotiate and agree to any trade scenario. Any team interested in acquiring him would have to consider whether they want just a one-year rental or if they'd be willing to discuss an extension. As Johnston noted, any Marner trade would be massive given his talent level.

