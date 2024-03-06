Is Phil Kessel returning to the NHL? Insider provides grim update on Ironman's return

Phil Kessel's potential return to the NHL this season remains up in the air, according to the latest report from hockey insider Rick Dhaliwal.

"As of now, there is no Phil Kessel signing to report."

Kessel, nicknamed the 'Ironman' for his record of playing consecutive games, has been practicing with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL for a while to keep fit and stay in form.

On Tuesday, on CHEK’s Donnie and Dhali, Rick Dhaliwal said:

“The decision is coming soon. I can tell you there’s a holding pattern. Is it cap-related? Is it trade-related?"

Dhaliwal also dispelled any concerns about Kessel's physical readiness:

"His fitness, I’ve been told, is not an issue."

The intrigue deepened with former Canucks executive Jonathan Wall's comments on Feb. 26, hinting at a strategic play by the Canucks that could involve Kessel.

Wall theorized that the Canucks might align the signing of Kessel with the trade deadline day when NHL roster limits are lifted. He suggested:

“If I’m a betting man, Canucks sign Phil Kessel to coincide with the roster limit raising on deadline day. Saves a recall down the stretch and keeps kids in Abby for cap flexibility and a playoff run.”

Wall also noted the recall rule's complexity in the end-of-year planning for teams, indicating that the Canucks might be looking to optimize their roster strategy.

Kessel's future in the NHL hangs in the balance as fans await official word on his return.

Phil Kessel’s thoughts on making a comeback

Phil Kessel shared his thoughts on his return over the phone to The Athletic.

“Yes, I love to play and I’ve always loved to play. I feel like I can help and contribute.” Kessel said.

“Obviously, I’m a little surprised I haven’t got anything yet, but it is what it is, right?”

Kessel also talked about the teams in which he would fit.

“I’m willing to kind of go wherever. Because I want to play. I love to play. I feel like I can help any team. I think my resume kind of speaks to that, right?”

Kessel is only eight points away from reaching 1,000 in his NHL career.