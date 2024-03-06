Jake Guentzel trade only a matter of time, NHL insider lays out blueprint for potential move

According to TSN's Hockey Insider, Darren Dreger, the Penguins are actively seeking a trade for Jake Guentzel and are looking for a substantial return that prioritizes quality over quantity.

Dreger took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the inside scoop:

"Sources say the Penguins are hoping to have a trade in place for Jake Guentzel by tomorrow evening. Pittsburgh is open to quality over quantity in return, but would like a 1st, young NHL player, plus prospects. Flexibility comes in the calibre of prospect or roster player."

Expand Tweet

The urgency of the situation is perceivable through the Penguins' recent struggles on the ice. A three-game losing streak had put them in a challenging position, currently sitting eight points behind the Philadelphia Flyers. With only a few games in hand, the road to the playoffs seems increasingly steep for the Penguins.

The president of hockey operations and general manager, Kyle Dubas, is now faced with the difficult decision of abandoning the playoff aspirations and focusing on a rebuild. The necessity of winning 16 out of the last 22 games to reach the minimum playoff threshold of 96 points appears daunting, prompting Dubas to explore trade options for Jake Guentzel.

Dreger emphasized that the Penguins are not just looking for a quantity of assets in return for Jake Guentzel but are prioritizing quality. The reported wishlist includes a first-round draft pick, a young NHL player and additional prospects. The team seems open to flexibility in terms of the caliber of prospects or roster players involved in the trade.

The Penguins clinched a 5-3 win against the Blue Jackets in the absence of Jake Guentzel

The Pittsburgh Penguins secured a 5-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, breaking a three-game losing streak. Despite a challenging season, the Penguins maintained their dominance over the Blue Jackets, winning 10 of their last 11 encounters.

Reilly Smith commented on the win:

"We were the better team for a lot of the night."

Jeff Carter and Smith scored crucial goals in the third period, providing breathing room after Columbus had tied the game earlier. Smith, reflecting on reaching 500 career points, said:

"It means a lot to be honest. ... Time goes by fast, and you just try to enjoy every moment."

The Penguins, facing slim playoff chances, rebounded from a tough road trip. Goaltender Tristan Jarry, with 33 saves, played a pivotal role. Despite uncertainties around the trade deadline, the team remains focused on playing hard.

The Penguins capitalized on turnovers for early goals by Jesse Puljujarvi and Evgeni Malkin. The Blue Jackets briefly equalized in the second, but a fluky redirect by Rickard Rakell restored Pittsburgh's lead.