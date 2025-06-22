Mitch Marner considering 'risky' contract; Golden Knights, LA Kings & $2B franchise remains high on list, per NHL insider 

Mitch Marner may take a short, two-year contract instead of a long-term deal. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that Marner is considering a deal worth $12–13 million per year. This would allow him to enter free agency again in 2027.

According to the NHL and NHLPA announcement, the salary cap will potentially rise to $113.5 million by then.

"The rumor du jour — and it is very much that, as I’ve not confirmed it but have heard it now from two teams — is that one option Mitch Marner is considering is a two-year deal at around $12 million to $13 million per year, positioning him to hit the market again when the salary cap skyrockets ...in a couple of years." LeBrun wrote in Friday's column for The Athletic.

Mitch Marner had a strong 2024–25 season with 102 points in 82 games. He scored 27 goals and had 75 assists, ranking third in the NHL. His +18 rating showed he played well both offensively and defensively.

He was effective on the power play and remained one of Toronto’s best forwards all year. His playmaking in the top-six role benefited the Leafs' offense.

If he opts for a short-term deal, he will be 30 years old when the deal ends. Now, the only downside to that is the risk of injury.

Several teams are interested in Marner if he leaves Toronto. LeBrun mentioned the Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars. Vegas and Los Angeles are strong playoff teams with space for a top forward.

Dallas, worth $2 billion (per Forbes), is a questionable potential destination because of salary commitments, which include their recent signing of Mikko Rantanen. But LeBrun hinted that Dallas could still pursue Marner.

"The Stars would be a long-shot ...but never say never." LeBrun wrote.

The situation in Toronto around Mitch Marner hints at his potential move

Despite his standout performances in the regular season, the Toronto Maple Leafs struggled in the playoffs again. They lost in the second round and have not made a deep run in years. Mitch Marner failed to score in the last four playoff games, with an assist.

General manager Brad Treliving said the team needs changes. He talked about fixing the team’s “DNA” and admitted the current mix is not working. He said talks with Marner have started, but nothing is final.

"Mitch and I had a discussion (during exit meetings)," Treliving said, via NHL.com "...You have to prepare for every potential outcome."

Mitch Marner said he has enjoyed playing in Toronto but gave no clear answer about staying. He also canceled his annual Toronto charity event, sparking rumors of a potential move.

