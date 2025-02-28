NHL analyst earmarks two key players Toronto Maple Leafs could move to pair Brayden Schenn with brother Luke

NHL analyst Nick Kypreos discussed the possibility of the Toronto Maple Leafs trading for St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn to reunite him with Nashville Predators' Luke Schenn. On Friday's episode of the "Leafs Morning Take" podcast, Kypreos said the Leafs still need defensive depth.

"I think there's some depth still to be picked up on the blue line," Kypreos said. "And you know, in a perfect world, (Leafs would) like to replace Timmons with Luke Schenn, yes, absolutely. But again, you know Luke's built up some stock over the last few years. He's not going to be cheap."

"You want to put those brothers together here. They're not going to be cheap. And again, you have to make that decision on what you want to move out. And they don't have their first-round pick this year. I'm not sure. It scares teams."

Kypreos noted that acquiring Brayden would not be cheap. He suggested that the Leafs might trade prospects, Fraser Minten or Easton Cowan. Since Toronto does not have a first-round pick this year, they could offer their 2025 first-round pick instead.

Schenn has been a key player for the St. Louis Blues since 2017. He helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2019. This season, he has 12 goals and 24 assists in 60 games. His contract runs until 2027-28 with a $6.5 million cap hit per season. Schenn has had a strong career, including an NHL All-Star appearance and leading the league in power-play goals in 2016-17.

Insider Mike Johnson also called acquiring Brayden Schenn an opportunity

NHL analyst Mike Johnson said the Maple Leafs must manage the salary cap if they trade for Brayden Schenn.

"The Leafs would need to figure out the cap side of things—Schenn’s contract is around $6 million — but with the Eastern Conference as open as it is, this feels like the right time for Toronto to go big," Johnson said. "The need is there, and so is the opportunity." Johnson said on First Up podcast.

With the March 7 trade deadline approaching, Schenn’s name is in trade talks. The Leafs must decide if they will trade top prospects to bring the Schenn brothers together.

