NHL expansion rumor: Houston-based billionaire Dan Friedkin considered a 'strong ownership option'

American billionaire Dan Friedkin has emerged as a leading candidate to bring an NHL expansion team to Houston, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly also confirmed that the league has had multiple meetings with the group about their interest in a Houston franchise.

Friedkin has been expanding his presence in professional sports, having purchased Italian soccer club AS Roma in 2020 and becoming the majority owner of Everton in 2024. Earlier this month, The Friedkin Group helped secure £350 million in funding for Everton’s new stadium.

He also previously considered bidding for the NBA’s Boston Celtics before they were sold last week for a record $6.1 billion. Beyond sports, Friedkin serves as chairman and CEO of Gulf States Toyota, in addition to leading The Friedkin Group.

While NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has downplayed NHL expansion talk recently, saying it didn't come up at the governors meeting, Houston appears to have emerged as a frontrunner if the league does decide to expand.

Previous conversations between the NHL and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta suggested Houston was a possibility, but Friedkin's group seems to have overtaken Fertitta as the preferred ownership option.

The last NHL expansion happened in 2021-22 by adding Seattle after bringing in Vegas in 2017-18. Expansion fees were $500 million for Vegas and $650 million for Seattle.

Last year, Ryan Smith purchased the Arizona Coyotes, and the franchise was placed on hold. Using the team's assets, he established a new NHL team in Utah for this season, currently operating under the temporary name Utah Hockey Club.

NHL expansion - a team to Atlanta

If the NHL adds teams again, they could stagger the start dates for two clubs. Cities like Kansas City, New Orleans, Cincinnati and Omaha have previously expressed interest in the league.

Atlanta, Georgia, has emerged as a potential destination for a new NHL franchise.

"As I’ve said several times recently, 2 new expansion teams are coming to the NHL. Expect new franchises located in Houston and Atlanta each paying an expansion fee of $1.5 Billion. #34Teams,” said analyst Allan Walsh.

The city has proven it can support major league sports, as it is home to the Atlanta Hawks (NBA), Atlanta Braves (MLB), Atlanta Falcons (NFL), Atlanta United FC (MLS) and Atlanta Dream (WNBA).

