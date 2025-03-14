$7.4 billion owner joins the running to buy NBA champion Boston Celtics 

Since winning the NBA Finals last year, there have been countless reports of the Boston Celtics being for sale. As they attempt to repeat as champions, new developments have emerged regarding suitors for the iconic franchise.

Earlier this week, Sportico revealed those eyeing one of the NBA's most historic teams. Among those reportedly in the running is The Friedkin Group, an investment company led by CEO Dan Friedkin.

Friedkin is a longtime businessman with stakes in multiple different industries. His biggest venture is owning Gulf States Toyota, which exclusively sells the brand's cars in five different states.

Aside from his work in the automotive world, Friedkin also has a venture in the hospitality industry through his ownership of Auberge Resorts. According to Forbes, his net worth is believed to be around $7.4 billion.

If Friedkin wants to complete the sale of the Celtics, he'll have to be prepared to pay a steep price tag. Earlier this year, Boston was ranked as the sixth most valuable franchise in the NBA at $5.66 billion. Some of the teams ahead of them include the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and LA Lakers.

Depending on how things unfold this postseason, Boston's price tag could go up even more if they're able to secure another champion.

New round of bids for the Boston Celtics coming this week

Along with new suitors entering the fold, new bids for the Boston Celtics are coming in as well. Reports emerged earlier this week that the latest offers are set to be turned in by Friday.

"Boston Celtics bidders have until the end of the week to submit their revised offers for the NBA franchise, according to multiple people familiar with the details."

The franchise is currently owned by Boston Basketball Partners, which is led by Wyc Grousbeck. This group bought the team back in 2002 for the price of $360 million. Over 20 years and two championships later, they are in line to receive a massive return on their investment.

Even with the steep price tag, the storied franchise is still a strong investment. For starters, it is one of the most historic teams in all of American sports. On top of that, the team is set to be good for years to come with their star duo just entering their primes.

In the mid-2010s, Boston drafted Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to be future pillars of the franchise. They've lived up to these expectations, delivering Boston a championship for the first time since 2008 last season.

Coming up on a year from when he first announced his desire to sell the team, Grousbeck still awaits the proper deal to move forward in the process.

