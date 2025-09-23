NHL insider bluntly dismisses Kirill Kaprizov to Rangers buzz despite rejecting record-breaking $128M Wild's extension offer

Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov is unlikely to head to Broadway, according to a notable insider on Tuesday.

During a September 23 appearance on B/R Open Ice, Frank Seravalli shut down any rumors about Kaprizov heading to the New York Rangers. In his comments, Seravalli answered a question regarding the ongoing contract saga involving Kirill Kaprizov.

Seravlli had this to say:

“What are the odds of Kaprizov going to the New York Rangers at this point in time? Zero. Absolutely zero. I have no indication right now that the Wild are open to making a trade to move Kaprizov before this season starts.”

It’s worth noting that Kirill Kaprizov reportedly turned down the Wild’s eight-year, $128 million offer earlier in the offseason. The rumors, while denied by both the Wild and Kaprizov’s camp, have led to the stalemate facing both sides at the moment.

Despite trade rumors swirling around the league, Seravalli declared:

“As a result of these negotiations reaching a standstill, they can always change in one minute, but I still think that the player in this case has made it his priority and preference to be part of the Wild.”

So, the comments point toward an amicable resolution between the Wild and Kaprizov. It only remains to be seen at what point a deal could be reached. In the meantime, it doesn’t seem like there would be any realistic possibility of Kaprizov ending with another club this season.

Wild deny Kirill Kaprizov trade list request

The Wild purportedly asked Kaprizov to submit a trade request list, a rumor which has been denied - Source: Imagn

One of the prevailing rumors in recent weeks has been the supposed trade list request the Wild asked Kaprizov to submit. The Wild however adamantly shut down the noise. The team was clear about it, not asking Kaprizov to submit a list of teams he’d be willing to accept a trade to.

According to an RG Media piece from September 13, the Wild never asked Kaprizov to submit such a list. The club reiterated its desire to keep the 28-year-old star on the team.

Kirill Kaprizov will be a UFA next summer. That situation puts additional pressure on the club to get a deal done as soon as possible. The risk, it seems, is that Kaprizov could walk away from the team for nothing.

But that risk isn’t apparently enough to spur the Wild to trade Kaprizov. While the number of interested teams could be substantial, the Wild will look to keep the Russian superstar in the fold moving forward.

