NHL insider opines Hurricanes may be compelled to trade latest $55,500,000 blockbuster acquisition if extension talks fall apart

The Carolina Hurricanes may be compelled to move recently acquired winger Mikko Rantanen if they are unable to sign him to an extension, TSN insider Nick Kypreos believes.

In the Feb. 7 edition of Real Kyper’s Trade Board, Kypreos addressed the possibility of the Hurricanes moving Rantanen at the trade deadline if the club feels they cannot sign Rantanen to an extension.

In particular, Kypreos highlighted how the Hurricanes were burned last season after acquiring Jake Guentzel at the deadline, only to see him walk away in free agency. Kypreos said:

“As of this week, there's no significant talks about Rantanen signing in Carolina just yet. ... It's gonna take a big number to lock this guy down."

Rumors suggest that Rantanen is looking for a deal somewhere in the same neighborhood as Leon Draisaitl’s $14 million AAV with the Edmonton Oilers. While the Hurricanes may be willing to pay Rantanen that much, the club wants certainty.

Kypreos added:

“Carolina can't really afford to give up Martin Necas and two draft picks for another guy who walks to UFA, after trading for Jake Guentzel only to have him leave last year. “

As a result, the Canes are reportedly looking to explore various options if a deal can’t be worked out. Kypreos concluded:

“Carolina owner Tom Dundon doesn't want to get burned that way again, so he's basically got a month to sign him. If that doesn't happen by March 7, look for potential Mikko Rantanen fireworks to start up all over again.”

Rantanen is in the final year of a six-year, $55.5 million, deal signed in 2019 and will be looking to surpass the $13 million AAV mark this upcoming season.

Looking at Rantanen’s potential extension with Carolina Hurricanes

An article in Sports Illustrated published on Feb. 3 explored what a potential contract extension for Mikko Rantanen would look like with the Carolina Hurricanes.

In particular, the piece quoted notable insider Elliotte Friedman, who said:

“They’re going to offer him maybe $100 million. Somewhere around there, but they’re going to beat $98 million. My guess is they try to keep the AAV around $13 million, maybe a bit less.”

The biggest advantage the Canes have over other teams is the ability to add an eighth year to a contract extension. In free agency, every other club would only be able to offer seven. As such, the AAV would be much higher for other clubs compared to the Hurricanes.

If Rantanen is willing to accept a lower AAV in exchange for an eighth year, a deal could work out for both sides. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking for both sides to work out a potential deal. Otherwise, the Canes might be motivated to find a trading partner to take on Rantanen before the March 7 deadline.

