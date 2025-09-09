NHL Rumor: Kirill Kaprizov expected to ink staggering $120M extension with Wild before training camp, per insider

Kirill Kaprizov may soon sign a new contract with the Minnesota Wild. He is entering the last year of his five-year deal, and is waiting for an extension from the Wild.NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported the Kaprizov signing news on Tuesday. He believes the deal will be worth $120 million over eight years. That means $15 million per year, the highest in NHL history.&quot;I'm thinking that it's very possible that we see a Kirill Kaprizov extension with the Minnesota Wild materialize over the next week,&quot; Seravalli said on Tuesday, via B/R Ice. &quot;I believe this to be a pretty significant week for Kaprizov and the Wild as their talks have been ongoing.&quot;And what kind of range are we talking about for Kaprizov? ... in terms of AAV, my prediction all along has been Kirill Kaprizov eight years times 15 million, around $120 million, which is just a massive, massive contract.&quot;Seravalli explained the deal would set a standard for contracts. It would not beat Alex Ovechkin’s record in total value, who signed a $124 million deal with the Caps for 13 years. However, it would be the biggest average yearly salary.&quot;This would be the new high-water mark, if it gets done, and I expect it to before camp opens for Kaprizov with the Wild,&quot; Seravalli said.He added that it will not impact Connor McDavid’s future deal, but it could matter for other stars like Jack Eichel.&quot;So then it (the massive number) resets everything, Seravalli said. &quot;What happens? &quot;I'm going to say nothing, because Connor McDavid is in a class of his own, and whatever number he writes down. That will be that.&quot;When it comes to Kaprizov, Seravalli mentioned that it is hard to see Minnesota without him. He believes next season could be important for the team if Kaprizov stays healthy.&quot;I think that this is the start of a really interesting season for Minnesota,&quot; Seravalli said. &quot;Because if Kaprizov is healthy, and he's back to the level that we know that he can play at from start to finish, when you look at some of the younger guys, (you will) say that this is one of the top contending teams in the West.&quot;The Wild also have younger players like Brock Faber and Matt Boldy, who are improving. Together, these factors could shape a steady season for them.Wild owner confident about signing Kirill KaprizovMinnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold asserted his confidence on Thursday in signing Kirill Kaprizov. He highlighted that both sides are close to inking a deal.&quot;I kind of think we're there,&quot; Leipold said, via The Athletic. &quot;I like to believe when Kirill comes over and gets a sense again for the excitement and the love of the city, I think we'll be moving forward in a good direction.&quot;Kaprizov recorded 25 goals and 56 points in 41 games last season. Injuries limited him, but he returned and added nine playoff points in six games. Since his debut in 2020-21, he has led the Wild in scoring most years. He also won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.