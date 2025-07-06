NHL Rumors: $1B franchise offered 'more money' to Noah Dobson than Canadiens' $76M contract

On Sunday, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets offered more money to defenseman Noah Dobson than the eight-year, $76 million deal he eventually inked with the Montreal Canadiens.

Dobson was traded to the Canadiens by the New York Islanders on June 27.

On the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said that the Blue Jackets, a franchise valued at $1 billion (per Forbes), made a "big run" at Dobson.

"Don't think it was for lack of trying. They made a big run at Dobson," Friedman said (Timestamp: 13:01).

"I think they offered, but I don't know about the structure of the contract, because Dobson got structure from Montreal in terms of bonuses, but I do believe in overall money, Columbus offered more money."

Dobson's deal with the Canadiens comes with a $9.5 million average annual cap hit. It includes a $38 million signing bonus. Next season, he will earn a base salary of just $1 million and the remaining $8.5 million as a signing bonus.

The trade that sent Dobson from the Islanders to the Canadiens was significant. The Islanders received two first-round picks in the 2025 NHL draft and forward Emil Heineman in return.

Dobson had a breakout season with the Islanders, recording 29 assists and 39 points in 71 games.

Noah Dobson on signing with Montreal Canadiens

Noah Dobson expressed his excitement after signing an eight-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens.

“Without hesitation, it was a no-brainer for me,” Dobson said, according to NHL.com. “Just the opportunity to be part of the Montreal Canadiens, it’s an honour. It’s the best hockey market in the world. The fans are incredible. I love playing at the Bell Centre."

The defenseman was selected 12th by the New York Islanders in the 2018 NHL draft.

In his 388 regular-season games, Dobson has amassed 230 points (50 goals and 180 assists). He has also shown prowess in the playoffs, recording 10 assists in 31 appearances.

