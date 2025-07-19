NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared his thoughts on Tuesday about Sidney Crosby’s future with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He said Crosby is not asking for a trade, and the team will not bring up the idea unless Crosby does.

"He (Crosby) hasn't shown any interest to the Pittsburgh Penguins in moving," Seravalli said on Wednesday (23:43), via B/R Open Ice. "And they're sure as heck not going to go ask a franchise icon if he's interested in moving.

"It's got to be one of those situations where he comes to them. And I have no inkling that that has happened, or that that's something that Crosby is thinking about."

Servalli also named the teams that are considered as Crosby's landing spots due to various rumors: the Canadiens, Kings and Avalanche. However, it is unlikely that Crosby will be moved.

Seravalli added that Crosby still wants to play with Evgeni Malkin. The two have played together for almost 20 years, and Malkin’s four-year $24.4 million contract ends after the 2025-26 season. What happens next with Malkin could affect Crosby’s decision, and that might be the time when Crosby thinks about his future again.

“I think one thing to keep an eye on here is that Crosby has been really focused on playing out this run with Evgeni Malkin at forward, particularly," Seravalli said. "Those guys have had so much success together. They're so close, (so) that maybe that presents a window or an opening where he reconsiders or something different happens."

Crosby and Malkin were named to the NHL Quarter-Century Team, which honored the best players from 2000 to 2024. Crosby ranks first in total points during that time, while Malkin is also among the top scorers and assist leaders. The two have been key to the Penguins’ success, winning three Stanley Cups together.

If Sidney Crosby gets traded, it will happen in offseason

Sidney Crosby recently talked about missing the playoffs, expressing that he still wants to compete and win. At the same time, Penguins' general manager Kyle Dubas is focusing on younger players.

If a trade happens, Frank Seravalli believes it would likely be in the offseason.

"I also don't see this being an in-season trade," Seravalli said on Wednesday, via B/R Open Ice. "So I would think that if it's gonna happen. Eventually, it would be in an offseason."

Crosby remains focused on the team and his upcoming 21st season in the league.

