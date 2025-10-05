NHL Rumors: $3.3B franchise willing to 'do anything' to bring in Sidney Crosby, claims insider

Sidney Crosby’s future is getting attention as the Pittsburgh Penguins keep struggling year after year. TSN’s Darren Dreger joined Flames Nation's Barn Burner on Saturday to discuss what could come next.

Dreger said Crosby loves the idea of staying in Pittsburgh for his whole career. However, he also mentioned that leaving could help the team in the long run.

"As much as Sid loves the romantic idea of staying with the same organization his entire year, there's also something noteworthy and sweet about giving something back to that organization on your way out," Dreger said. "Why can't it be a win-win." [1:09 onwards]

Dreger added that the Montreal Canadiens, who are worth $3.3 billion (per Sportico), would do everything possible to get Crosby. They have a strong young roster and financial power to make the big move.

"We talked about the Montreal Canadiens earlier, and I talked about how great that young talent pool is," Dreger said. "Montreal would do whatever is possible to get Sydney Crosby, whatever is possible. So would a lot of teams.

"But you know, Kyle Dubas is looking at what he has to do now in terms of that renovation rebuild in Pittsburgh. So I think it's relevant to have these conversations specific to Sid now."

Sidney Crosby is 38 years old and entering his 21st NHL season. He scored 91 points last season with 33 goals and 58 assists. It was his third straight season with 90 or more points. He now has 1,687 career points, including 625 goals and 1,062 assists. Crosby is only 36 points away from tying Mario Lemieux for the most points in Penguins history.

Sidney Crosby could land in Montreal or Colorado, says LeBrun

The Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the playoffs for three straight seasons. Their general manager, Kyle Dubas, is focused on rebuilding the team while keeping its core players competitive. This is happening during a time when Sidney Crosby continues to produce like in his prime.

In his comments about missing playoffs, Crosby was disappointed with the Penguins' results. This has given rise to speculation that Crosby could decide to get traded to a contender.

In September, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun said Crosby could join Montreal or Colorado.

"And it’s not just Montreal," LeBrun wrote about potential trade destinations. "There’s Crosby’s good pal Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado, who no doubt would love to have No. 87 with him in Denver."

The decision will entirely depend on Sidney Crosby, and Penguins' management will not control it. For now, fans are waiting to see what Crosby decides to do next.

