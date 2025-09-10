NHL insider floats Western Conference landing spot for Sidney Crosby amid Canadiens rumors

Sidney Crosby’s future with the Pittsburgh Penguins is drawing attention again. The team has struggled despite him still playing at an elite level, which has led to rumors about his trade out of the city.

Ad

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported on Monday that the choice would be up to Crosby and his agent, Pat Brisson. Penguins management, including general manager Kyle Dubas, would not control the decision.

"The reality is that this isn’t a Dubas decision if it ever comes to pass," LeBrun wrote, via The Athletic." It will be Crosby and Brisson at the wheel,"

Ad

Trending

Crosby has two years left on his $17.4 million contract with Pittsburgh, and would be an unrestricted free agent after 2026-27. He has been in great form in the last three seasons, reaching the 90 point mark each year. Crosby has already expressed his intention to compete in the playoffs.

There are talks about his trade to a contender like the Montreal Canadiens; however, LeBrun also mentioned the Colorado Avalanche as a possible landing spot.

Ad

"And it’s not just Montreal," LeBrun wrote. "There’s Crosby’s good pal Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado, who no doubt would love to have No. 87 with him in Denver."

The Avalanche remain one of the top Western Conference teams, which makes them a realistic option if Crosby leaves.

"I would imagine Brisson has gotten a fair number of nudge, nudge, wink, wink whispers from NHL teams this summer, wondering about Crosby’s intentions." LeBrun wrote.

Ad

Montreal remains a strong option, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. He said in July that Crosby could finish his career with the Canadiens.

"I've long believed that Sidney Crosby will end his career in Montreal," Wyshynski said, via "The Sheet with Jeff Marek."

Wyshynski believes Crosby could chase one more Stanley Cup there. He has already won three with the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby’s agent talked about his impact

Sidney Crosby’s agent, Pat Brisson, spoke about the trade rumors on Tuesday. He compared the veteran center to Tom Brady's success, and said Crosby is still a difference maker.

Ad

"He continues to be such a difference maker. Like a Tom Brady, that’s how I look at it," Brisson said, via The Athletic. "It’s been three years they haven’t made the playoffs. It all depends on how Sid is going to be and how the team is going to do."

Brisson added that the main goal remains getting Crosby back into the postseason, but a lot will depend on the Penguins' performance. Montreal and Colorado could be waiting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama