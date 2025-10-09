NHL Rumors: Aleksander Barkov injury could prompt Panthers to lure Penguins legend to be '1C in Florida', per insider

The biggest shock to Florida Panthers came before the start of 2025-26 season, with captain Aleksander Barkov getting injured. Now, he will miss seven to nine months after knee surgery on his ACL and MCL. This was a major setback to their dream of a Stanley Cup hat trick after winning championships in 2024 and 2025.

Considering Barkov's return timeline, he will likely miss the entire regular season. His absence leaves a big hole at the center position for the Panthers. Now, because of Barkov’s injury, trade rumors have started to grow around Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

ESPN Hockey's Greg Wyshynski talked about Panthers-Malkin rumors on Halford & Brough in the morning podcast. He said there is a growing belief that Malkin could become the Panthers’ new first-line center.

"The growing narrative in the league right now with Barkov going out and Malkin having a house in Miami, that they'll probably find a way for him to be the 1C in Florida before too long," Wyshynski said.

Malkin owns a house in Miami and spent much of his offseason there (close to four months). Previously, Insider Frank Seravalli also said a trade would be a good fit for both sides.

"Is he willing to accept a trade somewhere?" Seravalli said. "I would have to think that the Florida Panthers would be on that list, ... because Evgeni Malkin makes his offseason home in the Miami area. So he is nearby, and that would be a very strong fit."

Malkin’s current contract includes trade protection, but a move could still happen if he approves.

Panthers' problems amid Aleksander Barkov's absence

The Panthers opened their season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 7. And despite the absence of their captain, Aleksander Barkov, and forward Matthew Tkachuk, they secured a 3-2 win. They have shown their spirit exactly the way coach Paul Maurice expected.

"There’s no hiding it, that’s a hole," Maurice said after Barkov's injury in late September, via NHL.com, "That’s the big man, right? [Barkov] has such an important place in that locker room... there’s not a next man for 'Barky’s' skates. So, we've just got to share it."

However, the Blackhawks are a rebuilding team, and winning against them is relatively easy compared to teams like the Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils, and Vegas Golden Knights.

So, the management will have to keep exploring options. Florida needs help at center, and Malkin's experience would help fill Aleksander Barkov's role.

