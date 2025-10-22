NHL Rumors: Alex Tuch eyeing monstrous contract in free-agency amid growing concerns in Sabres, per insider

Buffalo Sabers winger Alex Tuch is in the final year of his $33.25 million contract. He is currently eligible to sign with the team and is awaiting an extension. The negotiation process is taking time, but if a deal is not reached, he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Speaking on last Friday's episode of The Sheet with Jeff Marek, NHL insider David Pagnotta said contract talks are on hold for now. Tuch wants to stay, but he is watching the team’s direction.

"I had heard that, you know, they were still going to have back and forth conversations," Pagnotta said. [32:42 onwards] "The door wasn't closed there. You know, the conversations were still, or at least, both sides were still open to having the conversation, and ultimately, both sides still wanting to get something done.

"And then Brian [Bartlett] came on and confirmed that they've actually pressed the pause button [before their first win] for the time being and put negotiations on the back burner to kind of focus on, basically, what's going on with this team."

The Sabers started the 2025-26 season with three straight losses, but then they won two good games. They first defeated Ottawa Senators 8-4 and subsequently the defending Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers, with a 3-0 shutout.

Alex Tuch's agent, Brian Bartlett, said talks continue but are paused for now. Both sides are focused on the team’s performance first.

"And I think for Alex Tuch, yeah, he's interested in staying, and as Brian (his agent) confirmed, has not closed the door by any stretch on the Sabers," Pagnotta said. "But they need to know what the direction of this team is, that's the sense I've been getting."

Pagnotta said Tuch could earn $11 to $12 million per year in free agency. Other stars like Connor McDavid and Kirill Kaprizov have recently signed new deals. Buffalo may face difficulty matching that price due to the team’s salary situation.

"(Tuch) He's thinking, if this team isn't going to start trending in the right direction in the very near future, I might as well take my game to July 1 and cash in big time," Pagnotta said. "Like I've talked to a few teams in the last 24 hours that think it's not just a $10 million AAV for him to stay, you're probably looking at north of 11, and maybe maybe a tiny bit closer to 12."

Alex Tuch's comments on Buffalo Sabers extension

Alex Tuch has started the season with one goal and three assists in six games, averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game. His best game was an 8-4 win over Ottawa with a goal and an assist. Tuch continues to play a strong two-way game.

At training camp, Tuch said he loves Buffalo and wants to stay long-term.

"I don’t think it’s changed anything," Tuch said about McDavid and other contracts, via The Athletic. "I don’t think my mentality has changed in how I want to approach everything, how I want to be.

"Because my main focus is still just playing hockey, being the best teammate I can be in that locker room, and then playing hockey. Those are the two biggest focuses at the rink. And when I leave the rink, it’s about being a dad and preparing for the next game."

So, like Pagnotta suggested, if Buffalo does not trend upward, Alex Tuch may consider free agency. The Sabers are 2-4-0 and placed seventh in the Atlantic Division, led by Detroit with five wins.

