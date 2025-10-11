NHL Rumors: Analyst links Evgeni Malkin to Maple Leafs, Canucks & $1.89B franchise despite retirement buzz

Veteran forward Evgeni Malkin has entered the final year of his contract with Pittsburgh Penguins. He is 39 years old and is playing his 20th NHL season in 2025-26. He has started the season on a strong note, registering five assists in two games, helping the Penguins win both.

However, Analyst Scott Maxwell has said that the Pittsburgh might not sign him.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins [are] likely not looking to re-sign him [Malkin] after this season," Maxwell wrote, via Daily Faceoff.

He linked him to teams like the Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and the Florida Panthers, who are valued at $1.89 billion according to Sportico.

"Whether Malkin does so with the Panthers themselves as they look to bandage the hole left by Aleksander Barkov, or with another contender looking for center depth like the Toronto Maple Leafs or Vancouver Canucks, teams will certainly consider acquiring the 39-year-old," Maxwell wrote.

The decision will be Malkin’s, and he could choose to move or stay in Pittsburgh.

"The choice is ultimately his, but I think he gives in and tries to take one last run at a Stanley Cup before retiring." Maxwell wrote.

Over 19 seasons in Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin played more than 1,200 games. He has scored 514 goals and recorded 1,351 points during his career. He won three Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016, and 2017. Malkin also earned awards, including the Calder, Hart, Art Ross, and Conn Smythe trophies.

"If this is my last year, I’ve had 20 years," Malkin said in mid September. "That’s not too bad, too. I’m glad to be a Penguin, win three Stanley Cups here."

Last season, Malkin scored 16 goals and had 34 assists in 68 games. But the Penguins missed their third straight playoffs. Despite this, he remains optimistic about the new season.

Sidney Crosby on playing with Evgeni Malkin

Earlier this week, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby spoke about starting his 20th NHL season with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. There were several young players in the team, born around the time the trio debuted in 2006.

"It's pretty amazing when you think about it, to have that wide of an age gap," Crosby said. "Excited for them to get that opportunity to play their first game at MSG, ... To get the win and obviously to be sharing 20 years with Geno and Tanger and having played this long together, it's so rare."

Crosby praised Evgeni Malkin and Letang for their shared goal of building a strong team. They are also guiding younger players during the team’s rebuild.

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

