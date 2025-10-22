NHL Rumors: Canadiens look to seal 'important leader' on multi-year contract extension

The Montreal Canadiens are working on a new contract for defenseman Mike Matheson. He is in the last year of his eight-year, $39 million deal, and his current salary is $4.875 million per season. Matheson will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season. But, so far, both sides have shown interest in a new agreement.Speaking on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun said talks are ongoing between the Canadiens and Matheson’s agent. He said the new contract's term could be four or five years.&quot;I think that the sweet spot between the Habs and Matheson's agent Phillip Galilee is probably four or five years,&quot; LeBrun said on Wednesday. &quot;I'm guessing the team more on the Four, the player more on the five. But I think that's the conversation that will be had.&quot;Matheson has started the 2025-26 season well. He has one goal and three assists in seven games. He holds a +4 rating and averages over 24 minutes per game. His steady play has helped Montreal open the season with a 5-2-0 record. He remains a key part of the defense group, despite the presence of Noah Dobson and Lane Hutson.LeBrun added that the Canadiens value Matheson’s leadership and the team sees him as an 'important leader' for its young D-men group.&quot;The answer is yes, (Metheson) would like to stay,&quot; LeBrun said. &quot;Yeah, team would like to sign him, which, I don't know if that surprises some half fans or not, because of you know how proud they're getting on the blue line and their youth,&quot; &quot;But you know, the Canadians really value Mike Matheson's leadership, as you know Tony like I think even more than a lot of people realize, they really think he's an important leader on that team.&quot;LeBrun says Mike Matheson’s new contract is Canadiens' priorityA day before, on TSN’s Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun said Mike Matheson’s new contract is now a team priority. He explained that talks were delayed because of deals for Dobson and Hutson.&quot;That's going to be a big priority now for Montreal management,&quot; LeBrun said. &quot;They want to extend Mike Matheson.&quot;Last season, Matheson had 31 points in 80 games. His offensive skills from the blue line helped the Canadiens reach the playoffs. They finished 40-31-11 and lost in the first round. The Canadiens are aiming for another playoff run this year, and keeping Matheson would give them leadership and consistency on defense.