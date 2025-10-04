NHL Rumors: Carter Hart ‘almost certain’ to land with $2.02B franchise despite interest from multiple teams

NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that Carter Hart is close to signing with the Vegas Golden Knights. Hart was involved in the 2018 Hockey Canada case and was found not guilty in July. Later, the NHL issued discipline for conduct that did not meet its standards, but allowed him to return. If signed, he could return to play starting December 1.

According to Johnston's Wednesday column for The Athletic, sources say the 27-year-old goalie is almost certain to join Vegas, worth $2.02B per Sportico.

"Hart appears closest to signing a contract, with the Vegas Golden Knights almost certain to be the eventual destination for the 27-year-old goaltender, according to league sources," Johnston wrote. "Hart received interest from multiple NHL teams and is drawn to the opportunity to play for a contender in a situation where he’d likely end up sharing the crease with Adin Hill,"

Hart has played 227 NHL games with 218 starts and has a record of 96-93-29. His career stats include a 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. If he signs with Vegas, he will get the chance to develop his game with a contender.

Earlier in September, reports linked the Carolina Hurricanes to Hart and forward Michael McLeod. NHL insider Frank Seravalli said the Hurricanes had discussions with both players.

"Carolina Hurricanes, well, they seem to have made progress in conversations with both goaltender Carter Hart as well as Michael McLeod," Seravalli said, via B/R Open Ice. "The Canes seem to have interest in both of those pieces."

However, later Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour did not confirm anything about the Hurricanes' interest.

Johnston's previous comments on Vegas being favorite to sign Carter Hart

Previously, Chris Johnston mentioned Vegas as favorite to sign Carter Hart on SDPN’s "The Chris Johnston Show". Johnston said the Golden Knights’ goaltending situation could give Hart a fair chance to play. Starter Adin Hill has limited NHL experience, and Akira Schmid is listed as a backup. So, Hart would face real competition for starts.

"At this point in time, it sounds like Vegas is the favorite to land Carter Hart. He's looking for an opportunity that can win," Johnston said, "And it's hard, if you look around, you know, the way that the chair is set up right now, and at the goaltending position. It's hard to think or to find a spot where I think more starts would be available to him."

Nothing can be official until Hart is signed. And once signed, he can begin the visa process to move. The Golden Knights last won Stanley Cup in 2023, and Hart can help them compete for another.

