NHL rumors: Connor McDavid contract extension meetings "have begun" between Oilers top brass & star's agent in Ontario

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has one year left on his eight-year, $100 million contract and can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 next year, while also being eligible to sign an extension on that date.

There is hope that McDavid will follow teammate Leon Draisaitl's path and commit to the Oilers for another eight seasons. As July approaches, McDavid's extension is a major topic in Edmonton.

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, the contract extension meetings have started between the Oilers' management, including Stan Bowman and Jeff Jackson, and Connor McDavid's agent, Judd Moldaver, in Ontario.

Discussions are currently focused on the organization's direction and broader topics, with no specific financial terms being exchanged yet. Rishaug added that negotiations are expected to extend well beyond July 1 as both sides take their time working through various aspects of the deal.

"Sounds like Stan Bowman and Jeff Jackson are in Ontario, and meetings have begun with McDavids agent Judd Moldaver. Broader discussions about the organization and direction are the starting point," Rishaug posted on X.

"Again, would expect this to push well past July 1st as the two sides take their time working their way through different aspects of the negotiations. My sense is there are no numbers being tossed around at this point, but bigger picture discussions under way."

Connor McDavid recently completed his 10th season with the Edmonton Oilers, who selected him first overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. Despite earning numerous accolades, McDavid has yet to win a Stanley Cup, having faced back-to-back losses in the finals.

As extension talks approach, it will be intriguing to see whether McDavid will explore options to join another team or believe his best chance to win his first championship lies with the Oilers.

Connor McDavid opened up about contract extension with the Oilers

Days after the Edmonton Oilers’ loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, Connor McDavid addressed his contract extension, noting that he is not in a hurry.

“I’m going to talk to my agent a little bit and family and all that, and make some decisions whenever that time comes. But there’s no rush on anything like that," he said via NHL.

McDavid achieved his eighth 100-point season, accumulating 100 points (26 goals, 74 assists) in 67 regular-season games. He tied for first in the postseason with 33 points.

