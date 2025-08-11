NHL rumors: Connor McDavid to sign 'around' $17.5M Oilers extension after Team Canada's Olympics orientation camp

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is entering the final year of his $100 million contract, making him eligible to sign an extension with the club.

After the Oilers' back-to-back Cup defeats, speculation about McDavid's future grew, with the 28-year-old stating he's not rushing to discuss an extension.

According to the 2 Mutts Hockey podcast, McDavid's extension could be finalized after Team Canada's orientation camp, scheduled to take place in Calgary from Aug. 26-28.

"We are hearing that the contract extension for Connor McDavid will most likely happen after the Team Canada Orientation Camp which is August 26th to the 28th in Calgary. The plan is to announce the contract extension before the Captain Skates begin & Training Camp starts.

"The plan is to announce the contract extension before the Captain Skates begin & Training Camp starts. We believe it could be a 2 year deal or a 4 year deal as the EdmontonOilers already know McDavid won’t be signing an 8 year extension this time around. The conversation on AAV has gone from $16M to around $17.5M from what we’ve been told."

Connor McDavid, who has been with the Oilers for a decade, is reportedly unlikely to sign an eight-year extension this time. It is believed that his annual average value could rise from $16 million to around $17.5 million.

Oiler GM Stan Bowman is ready to have extension talks with Connor McDavid

In June, Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman stated that the team is ready to discuss a contract extension with Connor McDavid, and the Oilers are prepared to negotiate whenever the captain's camp is ready.

"We’re very eager to do that whenever they’re (McDavid's camp) ready," Bowman said, via NHL. "I think Connor has earned the right to choose when he wants to get into the details of it, and we’re ready right now, he knows that.

So far, no discussions have occurred between the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid’s camp regarding a contract extension. McDavid collected 100 points through 26 goals and 74 assists in 67 games last term.

In 22 playoff games, he racked up 33 points through seven goals and 26 assists.

