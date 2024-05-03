NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman names four teams interviewing Ex-Oilers coach for HC role

Ex-Oilers coach Todd McLellan has been “making the rounds” as several teams look to fill coaching vacancies this offseason.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the former coach of Oilers, Kings, and Sharks, has spoken to about four different clubs.

"Someone told me McLellan has spoken to four teams. And my guess is that on that list is New Jersey, Ottawa, St. Louis, and Seattle. That’s my guess. So, he’s obviously making the rounds," Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Todd McLellan was fired earlier this year by the Los Angeles Kings. He coached the Edmonton Oilers from 2015 to 2019 and San Jose Sharks from 2008 to 2015.

With several coaching vacancies up for grabs this summer, it makes sense to assume McLellan would be in the mix. Moreover, with recent news suggesting that Rod Brind’Amour will stay in Carolina, other teams will need to explore alternative options.

An experienced coach like McLellan would provide guidance to a rebuilding team like Ottawa or a club looking to contend like the New Jersey Devils. McLellan led the San Jose Sharks to back-to-back Conference Finals appearances. However, he could not replicate the same sort of success with the Oilers or Kings.

McLellan should get plenty of interest across the league. If Friedman’s comments indicate anything, McLellan could be back behind the bench sooner rather than later.

Todd McLellan to the Senators?

Rumors regarding the Ottawa Senators’ coaching vacancy have gained momentum in recent weeks. Since the club fired DJ Smith earlier this season, several names have swirled around the team. In particular, Todd McLellan has emerged as a potential candidate.

McLellan is no stranger to coaching Canadian clubs. After leading the Oilers for several seasons, he could step right into the Senators’ coaching spot.

According to the Hockey News, McLellan would be a much better fit for the club than other candidates mentioned, like Dean Evason or Craig Berube.

Pat Maguire, writing for the Hockey News, points out that McLellan could not replicate the success he had in San Jose, given the lack of depth in Edmonton or Los Angeles. However, he does state that it’s not certain that the Senators can become serious contenders at the moment.

Nevertheless, Maguire underscores the fact that McLellan’s vast experience trumps other candidates on the market. As a result, the Senators could do well by bringing McLellan to lead Brady Tkachuk and the Senators as they emerge from their rebuild and look to contend in the Atlantic Division.

McLellan has the coaching background and track record to turn the Sens around. It will be a matter of GM Steve Staois bringing in the pieces needed to help take the Senators back to the playoffs.