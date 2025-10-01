NHL Rumors: Evgeni Malkin seen as ‘strong fit’ for $1.4B franchise amid major injury setbacks, per insider 

Veteran center and alternate captain of Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin, is being discussed as a possible addition for Florida Panthers. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported the same via BR Open Ice on Tuesday.Malkin has spent his entire 19-year career with Penguins, scoring 514 goals and 832 assists in 1,213 games. He is known for his scoring and playmaking and had 16 goals and 34 assists for 50 points in 2024-25 season. Even with a minus-24 rating, he remains an important player for Pittsburgh.Seravalli pointed out Malkin as a top candidate if a team looks to trade for a center.&quot;The first names that you'd come upon in trying to trade for a center, if one is ultimately available, is Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He's entering the final year of his deal,&quot; Seravalli said.This shows the possibility that the 2025-26 season could be Malkin’s last in Pittsburgh.Pittsburgh is facing questions about the future of this core trio (Crosby- Malkin- Letang). The team recently welcomed former goaltender Marc-André Fleury for a preseason visit, pointing out the era of Penguins legends that may be drawing to a close.&quot;Everyone expects this to be the swan song season for Malkin in the Steel City, with Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, the other two pillars of that group over these last 18 to 19 years,&quot; Seravalli added.The idea of Malkin joining the Panthers, a $1.4 billion franchise according to Forbes, makes sense both professionally and personally. Florida won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2023-24 and 2024-25 after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2022-23 finals. Malkin also spends his offseasons in the Miami area, which makes a move convenient.Seravalli also noted why Florida could be a strong fit/&quot;Does he move at the deadline?&quot; Seravalli asked. &quot;Is he willing to accept a trade somewhere? I would have to think that the Florida Panthers would be on that list, not just because they've been one of the most successful teams, but also because Evgeni Malkin makes his offseason home in the Miami area, so he is nearby, and that would be a very strong fit.&quot;He explained that the deal could be structured with retained salary while still protecting Aleksander Barkov for playoffs.Penguins celebrate 20th season of Evgeni Malkin, Crosby, and Letang at home openerThe Pittsburgh Penguins will celebrate Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang as they start their 20th season together at the home opener against the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena on October 9.In October 2023, Sidney Crosby reflected on their time together.“It’s just special. There’s no other way to put it,” Crosby said, via NHL.com. “It’s not easy. …especially nowadays, where you see that it’s so uncommon that players can stay with the same team. The fact we were able to do that, it’s really special.”A special pre-game introduction will honor the trio, the longest-tenured teammates in major North American sports. Fans will receive a Penguins magnetic schedule and can take part in giveaways, including signed mini helmets and tickets to future games and events.